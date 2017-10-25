Girl, 3, celebrates birthday with Target-themed party
EAST NORRITON, Pa. (FOX 13) - A love for the convenience store, Target, can start early for some.
A three-year-old from Pennsylvania loves the store, and therefore, had her birthday party theme featured the red-and-white color scheme.
Her mother, Emily Kern, shared images of her daughter’s unique shindig onto Target’s Facebook page. Her party featured a bullseye cake and even its very own café section.
“Just wanted to share my 3 year old daughters LOVEEEE for Target! Wanted a Target birthday party so a Target birthday party we had,” she wrote alongside the images.
Target’s responded with, “Aww, we’re loving her #TargetStyle.”