Girl, 3, celebrates birthday with Target-themed party

- A love for the convenience store, Target, can start early for some.

A three-year-old from Pennsylvania loves the store, and therefore, had her birthday party theme featured the red-and-white color scheme.

Her mother, Emily Kern, shared images of her daughter’s unique shindig onto Target’s Facebook page. Her party featured a bullseye cake and even its very own café section.

“Just wanted to share my 3 year old daughters LOVEEEE for Target! Wanted a Target birthday party so a Target birthday party we had,” she wrote alongside the images.

Target’s responded with, “Aww, we’re loving her #TargetStyle.”