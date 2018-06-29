Great white shark swims near kayaker in Monterey Bay

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jun 29 2018 05:20PM EDT

Video Posted: Jun 29 2018 08:16PM EDT

Updated: Jun 29 2018 08:19PM EDT

APTOS, Calif. (STORYFUL) - A video taken by a drone, high above the waters of Monterey Bay in California, shows a great white shark swimming close by a kayaker. 

The video was taken June 24 by Giancarlo Thomae, of Sanctuary Cruises, off Seacliff State Beach. 

Thomae is a marine biologist who says he has been documenting the increase in great white sharks sightings in Santa Cruz County for the past four years.

According to KTVU FOX 2 in San Francisco, about 40 great whites were in that area of water over the weekend. 

Thomae said he thinks great white sharks have made a resurgence after being threatened by poaching.

Northeastern Pacific great white sharks are protected under the California Endangered Species Act.

