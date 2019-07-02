< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- <article> <section id="story415857877" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415857877" data-article-version="1.0">Hallmark is casting amateur bakers for new show; winner gets $25,000 prize</h1> </header> fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/trending/hallmark-is-casting-amateur-bakers-for-new-show-winner-can-win-25-000" data-title="Hallmark is casting amateur bakers for new show; winner gets $25,000 prize" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/trending/hallmark-is-casting-amateur-bakers-for-new-show-winner-can-win-25-000" addthis:title="Hallmark is casting amateur bakers for new show; winner gets $25,000 prize"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415857877.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415857877");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415857877-415857633"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20christmas%20cookies%20070319_1562078368745.jpg_7464861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20christmas%20cookies%20070319_1562078368745.jpg_7464861_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20christmas%20cookies%20070319_1562078368745.jpg_7464861_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20christmas%20cookies%20070319_1562078368745.jpg_7464861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20christmas%20cookies%20070319_1562078368745.jpg_7464861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415857877-415857633" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20christmas%20cookies%20070319_1562078368745.jpg_7464861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20christmas%20cookies%20070319_1562078368745.jpg_7464861_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20christmas%20cookies%20070319_1562078368745.jpg_7464861_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20christmas%20cookies%20070319_1562078368745.jpg_7464861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20christmas%20cookies%20070319_1562078368745.jpg_7464861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/trending/hallmark-is-casting-amateur-bakers-for-new-show-winner-can-win-25-000">FOX 13 News staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 10:30AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 10:43AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-415857877").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-415857877").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415857877" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 13)</strong> - Grab your apron and preheat the oven – Hallmark is searching for the next best Christmas cookie baker.</p><p>It may only be July but Hallmark, the channel known for its seasonal movies, is trying its hand at a new competition series called, "Christmas Cookie Countdown." <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/18/GETTY_mike%20pence_121818_1545133720596.png_6537699_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/18/GETTY_mike%20pence_121818_1545133720596.png_6537699_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/18/GETTY_mike%20pence_121818_1545133720596.png_6537699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/18/GETTY_mike%20pence_121818_1545133720596.png_6537699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Alex&#x20;Wong&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Vice President Mike Pence's plane called back to DC for unspecified emergency</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/charley-s-world/one-family-three-businesses-and-a-giant-warehouse" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Good_Day__Action_Watersports__Dazzling_D_0_7464862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Good_Day__Action_Watersports__Dazzling_D_0_7464862_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Good_Day__Action_Watersports__Dazzling_D_0_7464862_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Good_Day__Action_Watersports__Dazzling_D_0_7464862_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Good_Day__Action_Watersports__Dazzling_D_0_7464862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>One family, three businesses and a giant warehouse</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/holocaust-survivor-living-in-lutz-takes-grandchildren-to-his-childhood-sanctuary-in-budapest" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/holocause%20survivor%20main%202_1562080105515.jpg_7464883_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/holocause%20survivor%20main%202_1562080105515.jpg_7464883_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/holocause%20survivor%20main%202_1562080105515.jpg_7464883_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/holocause%20survivor%20main%202_1562080105515.jpg_7464883_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/holocause%20survivor%20main%202_1562080105515.jpg_7464883_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="David&#x20;Zohar&#x2c;&#x20;now&#x20;a&#x20;Lutz&#x20;resident&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;only&#x20;nine&#x20;years&#x20;old&#x20;when&#x20;his&#x20;family&#x20;took&#x20;a&#x20;risk&#x20;and&#x20;went&#x20;into&#x20;hiding&#x2e;&#x20;They&#x20;left&#x20;behind&#x20;their&#x20;home&#x20;after&#x20;the&#x20;Nazis&#x20;turned&#x20;their&#x20;neighborhood&#x20;into&#x20;a&#x20;prison&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Holocaust survivor living in Lutz takes grandchildren to his childhood sanctuary in Budapest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-dcf-worker-helped-steal-identities-for-retail-fraud-ring" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/dcf%20theft%20ring%20arrests_1562079895337.jpg_7464879_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/dcf%20theft%20ring%20arrests_1562079895337.jpg_7464879_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/dcf%20theft%20ring%20arrests_1562079895337.jpg_7464879_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/dcf%20theft%20ring%20arrests_1562079895337.jpg_7464879_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/dcf%20theft%20ring%20arrests_1562079895337.jpg_7464879_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos&#x20;via&#x20;SCSO" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies: DCF worker helped steal identities for retail fraud ring</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/hallmark-is-casting-amateur-bakers-for-new-show-winner-can-win-25-000" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20christmas%20cookies%20070319_1562078368745.jpg_7464861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20christmas%20cookies%20070319_1562078368745.jpg_7464861_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20christmas%20cookies%20070319_1562078368745.jpg_7464861_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20christmas%20cookies%20070319_1562078368745.jpg_7464861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20christmas%20cookies%20070319_1562078368745.jpg_7464861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Alex&#x20;Wong&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hallmark is casting amateur bakers for new show; winner gets $25,000 prize</h3> </a> </li> </ul> 