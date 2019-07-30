< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Halloweekend? Petition to change date has over 100,000 signatures Petition to change date has over 100,000 signatures</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-421123865" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Halloweekend? Petition to change date has over 100,000 signatures&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/trending/halloweekend-petition-to-change-date-has-over-100-000-signatures" data-title="Halloweekend? Petition to change date has over 100,000 signatures" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/trending/halloweekend-petition-to-change-date-has-over-100-000-signatures" addthis:title="Halloweekend? TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - Halloween is one of America's favorite holidays, but some people are growing tired of trick-or-treating on a weekday. (FOX 13)</strong> - Halloween is one of America’s favorite holidays, but some people are growing tired of trick-or-treating on a weekday. </p><p>A <a href="https://www.change.org/p/president-of-the-united-states-join-the-saturday-halloween-movement">change.org petition</a> was recently started by the Halloween and Costume Association to change the date of Halloween from October 31 to the last Saturday in October. </p><p>The group is arguing that the spooky holiday should be celebrated during the day to keep children safe and avoid interference with work schedules. </p><p>The origin of Halloween dates thousands of years back, and it wasn’t always about dressing up and collecting your favorite candy. </p><p><strong>LINK: <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/snickers-will-give-away-1-million-candy-bars-if-the-date-of-halloween-is-changed">Snickers will give away 1 million candy bars if the date of Halloween is changed</a></strong></p> <div id='continue-text-421123865' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-421123865' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-421123865' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-421123865', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/trending', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/trending', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/trending', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/trending', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/trending', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '421123865'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Halloween started with the ancient Celtic festival known as Samhain. November 1 marked the new year for the Celts as well as the end of summer and harvest. This also meant it was the beginning of the dark winter, a time many associated with death. </p><p>According to <a href="https://www.history.com/topics/halloween/history-of-halloween">history.com</a>, Samhain took place the night before, on October 31. It was believed on that night the souls of the dead would come back. People did many things in an attempt to scare away the spirits. Some would light fires, while others would dress up and wear disguises to avoid the ghosts recognizing them. </p><p>When immigrants swarmed to America in the 19th Century, Halloween came with them. </p><p>Americans began to dress up and trick-or-treating slowly developed. The idea of trick-or-treating comes from the tradition of “souling.” During Samhain, people would go door-to-door asking for “soul cakes,” offering song and dance in return. This was seen as a way to prepare for the winter. </p><p>Fast-forward to 2019. The petition's main reason for the change is children’s safety. It mentions several facts supporting the argument including that there are 3,800 Halloween-related injuries each year and 65 percent of parents don’t discuss Halloween safety with their kids. </p><p>Moving Halloween to the last Saturday of October could be a safer option, but the petition signers still have a long road ahead to make it happen. </p><p>The petition needed 100,000 signatures to be brought to the White House for review, and it currently has over 112,000 signatures. There's still no guarantee that anything will change, though. 