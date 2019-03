- If normal sauces don’t cut it for you, you’re in luck with new combination of condiments from Heinz.

After the positive reception of their mayonnaise and ketchup mix-up, “Mayochup,” Heinz announced plans to introduce a mayonnaise and barbecue combination titled, “Mayocue," and a mayonnaise and mustard combination, “Mayomust.”

If you ever thought about switching up your dipping sauces, or expediting the sandwich-making process, keep an eye on the shelves. On Tuesday, Heinz posted on its Twitter account, “Thanks to the fans of Mayochup, our saucy family is growing!”

According to FOX News, the Mayocue and Mayomust is expected to hit store shelves in the spring, but some have been spotted inside some grocery stores.