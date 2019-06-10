< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 10 2019 09:53AM <strong class='dateline'>CANADA (STORYFUL)</strong> - A special needs high school student in Port Dover, Ontario, landed herself not one, but two dates to prom thanks to a Facebook appeal shared by her mom on May 25. 