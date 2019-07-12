< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-BREAKING_NEWS_ALERTS-WTVT-HOME_1.0"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2360_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2360"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Manta ray 'asks' divers to remove hooks embedded under eye 12 2019 09:44PM By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 12 2019 09:38PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 12 2019 09:44PM EDT
Updated Jul 12 2019 09:47PM EDT b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x2013\x20News\x20staff"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417886047" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>AUSTRALIA (STORYFUL)</strong> - A manta ray surprised a group of divers in Western Australia’s Ningaloo Reef on May 24 by floating alongside them and seeming to request that they remove three fish hooks embedded under her eye.</p><p>Jake Wilton, an underwater photographer from Ningaloo Marine Interactions, was swimming with marine biologist and television broadcaster Monty Hall in Ningaloo Reef when the manta ray – nicknamed Freckles by local divers – swam by.</p><p>“I’m often guiding snorkelers in the area and it’s as if she recognized me and was trusting me to help her," Wilton reportedly said. "She got closer and closer and then started unfurling to present the eye to me. I knew we had to get the hooks out of her eye or she would have been in big trouble.”</p><p>According to Hall, the manta “absolutely understood” what was occurring and intentionally sought help from Wilton.</p><p>Manta rays, according to <a href="https://oceana.org/blog/manta-ray-brainpower-blows-other-fish-out-water-10">Oceana</a>, possess highly developed brains geared toward problem solving and communication.</p> <div id='continue-text-417886047' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-417886047' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-417886047' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-417886047', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; 