A chocolatier in North Carolina claims he sold out of every chocolate and gelato offering in his store after offering a free piece of chocolate to anyone who burned a Confederate Flag.
Matthew Shepherd, of Matthew’s Chocolates in Hillsborough, said he came up with the idea after he grew increasingly frustrated with a group that gathered outside his shop in the downtown area to wave Confederate flags.
“They were calling me names, they’re calling everybody names,” Shepherd said to CBS17 . “They’re instigating, they’re poking, they’re blocking the sidewalk.”