- A Maryland police officer helped a fawn that was tangled up in a soccer net, and it was all captured on video.

Howard County police shared the video on the agency's Facebook page showing the officer cut the fawn free from the goalpost netting.

The officer is heard trying to keep the fawn calm by saying, "Alright, little buddy...you're OK."

Once free, the fawn wobbled onto its legs and quickly ran into the woods. Officials said the fawn was not injured.

Continue reading below