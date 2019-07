- Milwaukee County Zoo welcomed a new giraffe to its herd on Saturday, July 13.

The calf, a male, was born to mother Ziggy. His arrival follows the birth of a female in May 2018.

According to the zoo, the calf was born at 4:37 pm. It stood at five feet, seven inches on first examination. Zoo officials said the calf was standing upright just 55 minutes after being born.



