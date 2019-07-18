< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Milwaukee County Zoo welcomes baby giraffe 18 2019 08:28AM By Storyful
Posted Jul 18 2019 08:23AM EDT
Video Posted Jul 18 2019 08:28AM EDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 08:31AM EDT data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Baby_giraffe_born_at_Wisconsin_zoo_0_7531719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Baby_giraffe_born_at_Wisconsin_zoo_0_7531719_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Baby_giraffe_born_at_Wisconsin_zoo_0_7531719_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Baby_giraffe_born_at_Wisconsin_zoo_0_7531719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Baby_giraffe_born_at_Wisconsin_zoo_0_7531719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418866202" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MILWAUKEE, Wis. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (STORYFUL) - Milwaukee County Zoo welcomed a new giraffe to its herd on Saturday, July 13.

The calf, a male, was born to mother Ziggy. His arrival follows the birth of a female in May 2018.

According to the zoo, the calf was born at 4:37 pm. It stood at five feet, seven inches on first examination. Zoo officials said the calf was standing upright just 55 minutes after being born. 