Milwuakee bus driver helps little boy who wandered away from school 31 2019 06:42AM MILWAUKEE, Wis. (STORYFUL0 - A bus driver in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, helped bring a boy to safety after she spotted the child wandering in the middle of a busy intersection on May 15.

Footage released by the Milwaukee County Transit System shows driver Cecilia Nation-Gardner pull up to a bus stop and spot the six-year-old in the street. She honks her horn before exiting the bus to grab the boy and bring him to safety.

Nation-Gardner called the police and officers arrived shortly after. Officers learned the boy has a disability and had wandered away from school, according to the press release. He was reunited with his family. 