Mister Bubz, the big-eyed dog, doesn't care for affection

- Mister Bubz has big eyes, is a bit grumpy, but the internet seems to love him nonetheless.

His owner, James Penland, shared video onto the dog’s official Instagram page. He is hearing if Mister Bubz loves him and plants a kiss on his head, but the pup responded with a groan, that turns into a growl.

Its protruding eyes are also a signature feature of Mister Bubz. You can follow his everyday life on Instagram.

