Mister Bubz, the big-eyed dog, doesn't care for affection

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 30 2018 07:24AM EDT

Video Posted: Aug 30 2018 07:48AM EDT

Updated: Sep 03 2018 06:24AM EDT

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 13) - Mister Bubz has big eyes, is a bit grumpy, but the internet seems to love him nonetheless.

His owner, James Penland, shared video onto the dog’s official Instagram page. He is hearing if Mister Bubz loves him and plants a kiss on his head, but the pup responded with a groan, that turns into a growl.

Its protruding eyes are also a signature feature of Mister Bubz. You can follow his everyday life on Instagram.
 

 

Mr Bubz and @jameswilliampenland have a very special relationship 🎥: @lizze.gordon

A post shared by Mr. Bubz (@misterbubz) on

