There’s apparently no such thing as being “too prepared” in all matters of meal prep, as evidenced by the thunderous applause one New York woman’s super-simple fridge organization hack has received on Facebook.

Sarah Hornung of Buffalo recently admitted that she is “shocked” at how viral her basic refrigerator organization tip has become during the back-to-school season. Two weeks ago, the school administrator and blogger behind The Eager Teacher shared a photo of her fridge door online, featuring clementines, string cheese, fruit snacks, carrots, grapes and more separated neatly in plastic quarts for easy, healthy snacking for her family of four.

"Sunday self-serve is ready for the week,” Hornung said of the snacks, which she said she always washes and preps before putting out.