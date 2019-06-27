< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Nestlé's Toll House is selling cookie dough that is safe to eat Jun 27 2019 07:59AM EDT d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415013398");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415013398-415013372"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/edible%20cookie%20dough%202_1561636706595.jpg_7449444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/edible%20cookie%20dough%202_1561636706595.jpg_7449444_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/edible%20cookie%20dough%202_1561636706595.jpg_7449444_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/edible%20cookie%20dough%202_1561636706595.jpg_7449444_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/edible%20cookie%20dough%202_1561636706595.jpg_7449444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Nestl&eacute;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo credit: Nestlé</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415013398-415013372" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/edible%20cookie%20dough%202_1561636706595.jpg_7449444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/edible%20cookie%20dough%202_1561636706595.jpg_7449444_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/edible%20cookie%20dough%202_1561636706595.jpg_7449444_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/edible%20cookie%20dough%202_1561636706595.jpg_7449444_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jun 27 2019 07:59AM EDT TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - Those who love raw cookie dough may be cautious and cringle at the thought of getting sick – but one cookie maker is trying to ease those worries. Nestlé's Toll House cookie brand's refrigerated dough is now sold in the form of a pint-sized, ready-to-eat format, and the brand claims you don't even need to bake it to eat it. 

The dough comes in a regular chocolate chip and peanut butter chocolate chip flavors. 

Raw cookie dough often has raw agriculture and animal products which carry bacteria. For example, raw eggs in batter can cause salmonella poisoning. It's not clear what makes the new Nestle product safer than normal cookie dough, but it's being sold in Publix stores in Florida. 