- A girl in the third grade could have a future in football.

A video posted online shows an Ohio girl nailing a field goal kick inside a gymnasium, with the goalposts projected onto the wall.

She has apparently been practicing her kicks during physical education class at her school in Canton, Ohio.

Teachers came up with the idea to project the goalposts onto the wall to give the students a creative way to practice their kicking skills.

In a post on Twitter, PE teacher Mr. Hamilton said, "This 3rd grader need an @NFL tryout!"

The girl's perfect kick may have recruiters coming to elementary school rather than high schools in the town.