Ohio third-grader nails field goal kick id="photoCarousel-429453261" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429453261-429452370"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/kidkicker_1568898012867_7665905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/kidkicker_1568898012867_7665905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/kidkicker_1568898012867_7665905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/kidkicker_1568898012867_7665905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/kidkicker_1568898012867_7665905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429453261-429452370" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/kidkicker_1568898012867_7665905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/kidkicker_1568898012867_7665905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/kidkicker_1568898012867_7665905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <strong class='dateline'>CANTON, Ohio (FOX 13)</strong> - A girl in the third grade could have a future in football.</p><p>A video posted online shows an Ohio girl nailing a field goal kick inside a gymnasium, with the goalposts projected onto the wall.</p><p>She has apparently been practicing her kicks during physical education class at her school in Canton, Ohio. </p><p>Teachers came up with the idea to project the goalposts onto the wall to give the students a creative way to practice their kicking skills.</p><p>In a <a href="https://twitter.com/MrHamiltonPE/status/1172294142560358401">post on Twitter</a>, PE teacher Mr. Hamilton said, "This 3rd grader need an @NFL tryout!"</p> Projected the posts on the wall and added tape for the mat! More Trending Stories data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/_A_Very_Hungry_Caterpillar__corn_maze_0_7665903_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/_A_Very_Hungry_Caterpillar__corn_maze_0_7665903_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/_A_Very_Hungry_Caterpillar__corn_maze_0_7665903_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/_A_Very_Hungry_Caterpillar__corn_maze_0_7665903_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/_A_Very_Hungry_Caterpillar__corn_maze_0_7665903_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Just in time for fall, corn maze season kicks off in Idaho, and one of the longest running corn maze’s in the state is based off a popular children’s book." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> Corn maze in Idaho is inspired by 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar'
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Sep 19 2019 08:49AM EDT
Updated Sep 19 2019 09:02AM EDT
Just in time for fall, corn maze season kicks off in Idaho, and one of the longest running corn maze's in the state is based off a popular children's book. It's operated by the Lowe Family Farmstead.</p><p>After more than two decades of leasing properties off Interstate 84 in Meridian, the owners moved to a new permanent location in Kuna. Families will not only get to enjoy the maze, but also a pumpkin patch, tractor-drawn hayrides and farm fresh food.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/wind-almost-carries-away-balloon-handler-at-mickey-s-not-so-scary-halloween-party" title="Wind almost carries away balloon handler at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party" data-articleId="429396905" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/18/Balloon_handler_wrestles_wind_at_Disney_3_7665417_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/18/Balloon_handler_wrestles_wind_at_Disney_3_7665417_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/18/Balloon_handler_wrestles_wind_at_Disney_3_7665417_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/18/Balloon_handler_wrestles_wind_at_Disney_3_7665417_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/18/Balloon_handler_wrestles_wind_at_Disney_3_7665417_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A man carrying balloons through Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Mary, Florida, was nearly carried off when a burst of wind hit the parade Sunday, September 15. Erick Comellas via Storyful
Wind almost carries away balloon handler at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Sep 18 2019 09:27PM EDT
Updated Sep 18 2019 10:55PM EDT
A man carrying balloons through Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, was nearly carried off when a burst of wind hit the parade Sunday, September 15.</p><p>"They said Mickey's not so Scary party… but they didn't say not so Windy!" Erick Comellas, who took the video, wrote to Facebook.</p><p>Central Florida experienced gusty winds Sunday as Humberto passed east of the state. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/trending/company-will-pay-you-1-300-to-watch-13-classic-horror-movies-by-halloween" title="Company will pay you $1,300 to watch 13 classic horror movies by Halloween" data-articleId="429290071" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/18/Job_will_pay_you_to_watch_13_classic_hor_0_7663738_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/18/Job_will_pay_you_to_watch_13_classic_hor_0_7663738_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/18/Job_will_pay_you_to_watch_13_classic_hor_0_7663738_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/18/Job_will_pay_you_to_watch_13_classic_hor_0_7663738_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/18/Job_will_pay_you_to_watch_13_classic_hor_0_7663738_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="All the films will be provided by the company, as well as a survival kit with a flashlight, blanket, popcorn, candy and some Stephen King paraphernalia to set the stage." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Company will pay you $1,300 to watch 13 classic horror movies by Halloween</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 07:15AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 07:23AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This job might be the scariest but easiest way to make $1,300.</p><p>A company is looking for one lucky (or unlucky) person to watch 13 classic Stephen King movies by Halloween and will pay them to do it.</p><p>DISH Network retailer USDish.com says the ideal candidate has to be detail-oriented in order to track their spooky experience. Company will pay you $1,300 to watch 13 classic horror movies by Halloween
By Kelly Taylor Hayes
Posted Sep 18 2019 07:15AM EDT
Updated Sep 18 2019 07:23AM EDT
This job might be the scariest but easiest way to make $1,300.</p><p>A company is looking for one lucky (or unlucky) person to watch 13 classic Stephen King movies by Halloween and will pay them to do it.</p><p>DISH Network retailer USDish.com says the ideal candidate has to be detail-oriented in order to track their spooky experience. The selected adrenaline junkie will keep tabs on their heart rate, sleep pattern, who they're watching the scary movies with and other details on a provided worksheet. The CDC and FDA are now investigating more than 530 cases of lung illness related to vaping activity. Featured Videos
CDC now investigating more than 530 vaping-related illnesses amid 7 reported deaths
Tampa Bay Automobile Museum showcases cars from as far as Czechoslovakia
Suspect, 18, held in murder of New York teen who was fatally stabbed while students recorded attack
Oldest living WWII veteran celebrates 110th birthday in New Orleans (Photo Credit: Courtesy of The National WWII Museum)
Oldest living WWII veteran celebrates 110th birthday in New Orleans Most Recent
Man tried buying handbags with stolen credit cards
CDC now investigating more than 530 vaping-related illnesses amid 7 reported deaths
Bicyclist dead in St. Pete crash
School district is taking names for Hillsborough's newest high school
Tampa Bay Automobile Museum showcases cars from as far as Czechoslovakia data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/hcso%20search%20for%20suspect%20one%20_OP_2_CP__1568919966389.png_7666383_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/hcso%20search%20for%20suspect%20one%20_OP_2_CP__1568919966389.png_7666383_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/hcso%20search%20for%20suspect%20one%20_OP_2_CP__1568919966389.png_7666383_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/hcso%20search%20for%20suspect%20one%20_OP_2_CP__1568919966389.png_7666383_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man tried buying handbags with stolen credit cards</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cdc-now-investigating-more-than-530-vaping-related-illnesses-amid-7-reported-deaths" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/MoreThan530VapingIllnesses__Banner__Getty_1568915727039_7666350_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/MoreThan530VapingIllnesses__Banner__Getty_1568915727039_7666350_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/MoreThan530VapingIllnesses__Banner__Getty_1568915727039_7666350_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/MoreThan530VapingIllnesses__Banner__Getty_1568915727039_7666350_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/MoreThan530VapingIllnesses__Banner__Getty_1568915727039_7666350_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;man&#x20;produces&#x20;a&#x20;vapor&#x20;cloud&#x20;while&#x20;using&#x20;an&#x20;e-cigarette&#x20;device&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;CDC&#x20;and&#x20;FDA&#x20;are&#x20;now&#x20;investigating&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;more&#x20;than&#x20;530&#x20;cases&#x20;of&#x20;lung&#x20;illness&#x20;related&#x20;to&#x20;vaping&#x20;activity&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Yui&#x20;Mok&#x2f;PA&#x20;Images&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>CDC now investigating more than 530 vaping-related illnesses amid 7 reported deaths</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/bicyclist-dead-in-st-pete-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/MLK%20traffic%20crash_1568915653611.jpg_7666401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/MLK%20traffic%20crash_1568915653611.jpg_7666401_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/MLK%20traffic%20crash_1568915653611.jpg_7666401_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/MLK%20traffic%20crash_1568915653611.jpg_7666401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/MLK%20traffic%20crash_1568915653611.jpg_7666401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bicyclist dead in St. Pete crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/school-district-is-taking-names-for-hillsborough-newest-high-school" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/hillsborough%20new%20high%20school%20needs%20a%20name_1568912465059.jpg_7666054_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/hillsborough%20new%20high%20school%20needs%20a%20name_1568912465059.jpg_7666054_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/hillsborough%20new%20high%20school%20needs%20a%20name_1568912465059.jpg_7666054_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/hillsborough%20new%20high%20school%20needs%20a%20name_1568912465059.jpg_7666054_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/hillsborough%20new%20high%20school%20needs%20a%20name_1568912465059.jpg_7666054_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rendering&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;newest&#x20;high&#x20;school&#x20;in&#x20;Hillsborough&#x20;County&#x2c;&#x20;which&#x20;is&#x20;projected&#x20;to&#x20;open&#x20;in&#x20;August&#x20;2020&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>School district is taking names for Hillsborough's newest high school</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/charley-s-world/tampa-bay-automobile-museum-showcases-cars-from-as-far-as-czechoslovakia" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/TB%20auto%20museum_1568911167250.jpg_7666314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/TB%20auto%20museum_1568911167250.jpg_7666314_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/TB%20auto%20museum_1568911167250.jpg_7666314_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/TB%20auto%20museum_1568911167250.jpg_7666314_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/TB%20auto%20museum_1568911167250.jpg_7666314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tampa Bay Automobile Museum showcases cars from as far as Czechoslovakia</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> Follow Us
FOX 13 News app
SkyTower Radar app
About Us
Contact Us href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/skytower-radar">SkyTower Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">Live Radar Feed</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/marine-conditions">Marine Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/webcams">Live Webcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Video Forecast</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charleys-world">Charley's World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes">Hometown Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/babies-first-birthday-photos-on-good-day-tampa-bay">First Birthdays</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers">Buccaneers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning">Lightning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays">Rays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/prep">High School</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here">We Live Here</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/whats-right">What's Right</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips">One Tank Trips</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/staff">FOX 13 News Staff</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/history">WTVT History</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX13TampaBay"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX13News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox13.news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOX13TampaBay"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 13 News app</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxtampabay.com-mobile/id374009420" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxwtvt" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>SkyTower Radar app</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-13-skytower-radar/id897521658?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wtvt.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/work-for-us">Jobs & Internships at FOX 13</a></li> <li><a 