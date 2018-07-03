Phoenix Zoo welcomes second baby giraffe

Posted: Jul 03 2018 03:58PM EDT

Updated: Jul 03 2018 04:38PM EDT

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Zoo welcomed a female baby Masai giraffe last Tuesday, which is the second giraffe birth at the zoo in the past year.

The calf, who does not have a name yet, is being taken care of by her mother Imara and will stay in the giraffe barn until she is old enough to be introduced to the other animals, zoo officials say.

Imara, a 7-year-old Masai giraffe, arrived at the zoo in 2012 as part of the Masai Giraffe Species Survival Plan to breed with Miguu, a male 9-year-old Masai giraffe who came to Phoenix from the Los Angeles Zoo in 2010, according to officials.

Zoo officials say it will be a few weeks until Imari and her calf can be seen by guests, but in the meantime, they will be holding a baby naming contest in the future.

Siku, another female giraffe calf, was born last September.

