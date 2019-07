Related Headlines Gator eats python in Florida Everglades

- Pythons have been seen going head-to-head with alligators and crocodiles, and, once again, Mother Nature played out in front of a camera.

GG Wildlife Rescue Inc. in Australia captured photos showing a python swallowing a whole crocodile. The crocodile may have been larger than the snake but wildlife crews said the python probably didn't have any problems chowing down.

They said the snake's mouth can stretch open extremely wide because of its separated lower jaw. Animal experts said snakes have strong stomach enzymes which can quickly break down what they eat.

Earlier this year, a Florida man captured video showing an alligator chopping down on a python in the Everglades.

