FOX NEWS - Denise Nickerson, who starred as the gum-snapping Violet Beauregarde in the 1971 film, "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," has died at 62 after being taken off life support Tuesday, her family said.

"She's gone," was the message in a Facebook post early Thursday by her son Josh and his wife, Jasmine.

Nickerson suffered a "major medical emergency" at home Monday that caused her to be admitted to a Colorado hospital's intensive care unit. Nickerson had suffered a severe stroke in June 2018.