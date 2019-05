- An injured police officer got a special visit in the hospital: his K9 partner.

Alabama police officer Webb Sistrunk was shot in the line of duty Sunday, along with two other officers. After getting hit in the right shoulder, Sistrunk was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

As he recovers from his injuries, many family members and friends gather to keep him company, but one visitor was extra special.

Leon, a K9 police dog, was with his trainer during the shooting, and on Wednesday, Leon finally got to reunite with his partner.

Police officials said an officer’s love for their canine goes beyond the usual bond with man’s best friend.

“They create such a bond with canine partners because of the immersion that they go through during the training,” explained Williams Mathews, assistant police chief with the Auburn Police Department. “Once they come out of that training, it’s just like a normal partner. They’re that close to them. The canine lives with them. So they’re with them at work and at home and really become a part of the family. That’s why it’s so important to us to get them back together.”

Continue reading below

Officials said Sistrunk’s condition is improving as he continues to undergo a number of medical procedures.