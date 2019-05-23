< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Police K9 visits injured Alabama officer in heartwarming reunion
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted May 23 2019 11:37AM EDT
Video Posted May 23 2019 11:39AM EDT
Updated May 23 2019 11:40AM EDT class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/trending/police-k9-visits-injured-alabama-officer-in-heartwarming-reunion" data-title="Police K9 visits injured Alabama officer in heartwarming reunion" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/trending/police-k9-visits-injured-alabama-officer-in-heartwarming-reunion" addthis:title="Police K9 visits injured Alabama officer in heartwarming reunion"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408582644.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408582644");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_408582644_408583254_197131"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_408582644_408583254_197131";this.videosJson='[{"id":"408583254","video":"567118","title":"Reunited%3A%20K9%20visits%20his%20human%20partner%20in%20hospital","caption":"An%20injured%20police%20officer%20got%20a%20special%20visit%20in%20the%20hospital%3A%20his%20K9%20partner.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F23%2FReunited__K9_visits_his_human_partner_in_0_7305866_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F23%2FReunited__K9_visits_his_human_partner_in_hospita_567118_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653233955%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D-176ZGSmdIXCJYUGGqlxobWBmQc","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Ftrending%2Fpolice-k9-visits-injured-alabama-officer-in-heartwarming-reunion"}},"createDate":"May 23 2019 11:39AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_408582644_408583254_197131",video:"567118",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/Reunited__K9_visits_his_human_partner_in_0_7305866_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"An%2520injured%2520police%2520officer%2520got%2520a%2520special%2520visit%2520in%2520the%2520hospital%253A%2520his%2520K9%2520partner.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/23/Reunited__K9_visits_his_human_partner_in_hospita_567118_1800.mp4?Expires=1653233955&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=-176ZGSmdIXCJYUGGqlxobWBmQc",eventLabel:"Reunited%3A%20K9%20visits%20his%20human%20partner%20in%20hospital-408583254",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Ftrending%2Fpolice-k9-visits-injured-alabama-officer-in-heartwarming-reunion"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 13 News staff
Posted May 23 2019 11:37AM EDT
Video Posted May 23 2019 11:39AM EDT
Updated May 23 2019 11:40AM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-408582644").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-408582644").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-408582644" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408582644-408582919"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/Reunited__K9_visits_his_human_partner_in_0_7305866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/Reunited__K9_visits_his_human_partner_in_0_7305866_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/Reunited__K9_visits_his_human_partner_in_0_7305866_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/Reunited__K9_visits_his_human_partner_in_0_7305866_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/Reunited__K9_visits_his_human_partner_in_0_7305866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408582644-408582919" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/Reunited__K9_visits_his_human_partner_in_0_7305866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/Reunited__K9_visits_his_human_partner_in_0_7305866_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/Reunited__K9_visits_his_human_partner_in_0_7305866_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/Reunited__K9_visits_his_human_partner_in_0_7305866_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/Reunited__K9_visits_his_human_partner_in_0_7305866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408582644" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>AUBURN, Ala. AUBURN, Ala. (FOX 13) - An injured police officer got a special visit in the hospital: his K9 partner.

Alabama police officer Webb Sistrunk was shot in the line of duty Sunday, along with two other officers. After getting hit in the right shoulder, Sistrunk was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.
As he recovers from his injuries, many family members and friends gather to keep him company, but one visitor was extra special. 

Leon, a K9 police dog, was with his trainer during the shooting, and on Wednesday, Leon finally got to reunite with his partner.

Police officials said an officer's love for their canine goes beyond the usual bond with man's best friend.

"They create such a bond with canine partners because of the immersion that they go through during the training," explained Williams Mathews, assistant police chief with the Auburn Police Department. "Once they come out of that training, it's just like a normal partner. They're that close to them. The canine lives with them. So they're with them at work and at home and really become a part of the family. That's why it's so important to us to get them back together."

Officials said Sistrunk's condition is improving as he continues to undergo a number of medical procedures. Judge orders unsealing of documents in Jussie Smollett case
Posted May 23 2019 09:53AM EDT
Updated May 23 2019 08:51PM EDT

One of Jussie Smollett's conditions after posting $10,000 bail amid charges he lied about being the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack was that he have no contact with two brothers police say he paid to help stage the incident, according to a case file unsealed Thursday in Chicago.

Besides that detail, the "Empire" actor's criminal case file appears to contain little new information. The bulk of the more-than-250-page file centers on the legal battle between media organizations that wanted access to the file and Smollett's attorneys who wanted it kept sealed.

In his order for the file to be unsealed, Cook County Circuit Court Judge Steven Watkins said Smollett's actions before and after his case was dismissed did not appear to be those of someone seeking to maintain his privacy. Smollett's lawyers had argued that since the charges were dropped, the actor had "the right to be left alone." Chef Inspired Popcorn Company creates line of 'boozy' popcorn
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted May 22 2019 10:57AM EDT
Updated May 22 2019 05:34PM EDT

A Tampa popcorn shop has concocted a new line of the salty or sweet treat – and they say it's all alcohol-infused.

Chef Inspired Popcorn Company launched the tipsy line of caramel popcorn in early May, with interesting flavors: Malibu rum, Rum Chata, whisky and tequila. They will also be releasing a new flavor, Rum Chata Fireball. 

The line of boozy popcorn is called "Underground Kernel." The company said the popcorn process is a secret, but they pick the "finest spirits" that cooks right into the caramel corn. It's all air-popped and every flavor has less than eight ingredients. href="/news/local-news/tampa-police-search-for-female-porch-pirate-suspect"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Citizen_recorded_porch_pirate_suspect_0_7309631_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Citizen_recorded_porch_pirate_suspect_0_20190524102202"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tampa police search for female porch pirate suspect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/university-area-residents-want-improved-quality-of-life-in-neighborhood"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/University_Area_residents_demand_change_1_7309813_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="University_Area_residents_demand_change_1_20190524085626"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>University Area residents want improved quality of life in neighborhood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/study-car-seat-misuse-can-lead-to-deadly-consequences-for-sleeping-infants"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Study__Car_seats_can_be_deadly_for_babie_0_7309608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Study__Car_seats_can_be_deadly_for_babie_0_20190524085038"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Study: Car seat misuse can lead to deadly consequences for sleeping infants</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/candlelight-honors-memory-of-sarasota-boy-hit-and-killed-riding-bike-to-school"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/CHILD%20HIT%20BY%20TRUCK%20VIGIL%2010P%20SOTVO_WTVT0f22_186.mp4.00_00_22_34.Still001_1558663938691.jpg_7308822_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="CHILD HIT BY TRUCK VIGIL 10P SOTVO_WTVT0f22_186.mp4.00_00_22_34.Still001_1558663938691.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Vigil honors memory of Sarasota boy hit and killed riding bike to school</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/university-area-residents-want-improved-quality-of-life-in-neighborhood" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/University_Area_residents_demand_change_1_7309813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/University_Area_residents_demand_change_1_7309813_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/University_Area_residents_demand_change_1_7309813_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/University_Area_residents_demand_change_1_7309813_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/University_Area_residents_demand_change_1_7309813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>University Area residents want improved quality of life in neighborhood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/study-car-seat-misuse-can-lead-to-deadly-consequences-for-sleeping-infants" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Study__Car_seats_can_be_deadly_for_babie_0_7309608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Study__Car_seats_can_be_deadly_for_babie_0_7309608_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Study__Car_seats_can_be_deadly_for_babie_0_7309608_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Study__Car_seats_can_be_deadly_for_babie_0_7309608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Study__Car_seats_can_be_deadly_for_babie_0_7309608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Study: Car seat misuse can lead to deadly consequences for sleeping infants</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/candlelight-honors-memory-of-sarasota-boy-hit-and-killed-riding-bike-to-school" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/CHILD%20HIT%20BY%20TRUCK%20VIGIL%2010P%20SOTVO_WTVT0f22_186.mp4.00_00_22_34.Still001_1558663938691.jpg_7308822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/CHILD%20HIT%20BY%20TRUCK%20VIGIL%2010P%20SOTVO_WTVT0f22_186.mp4.00_00_22_34.Still001_1558663938691.jpg_7308822_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/CHILD%20HIT%20BY%20TRUCK%20VIGIL%2010P%20SOTVO_WTVT0f22_186.mp4.00_00_22_34.Still001_1558663938691.jpg_7308822_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/CHILD%20HIT%20BY%20TRUCK%20VIGIL%2010P%20SOTVO_WTVT0f22_186.mp4.00_00_22_34.Still001_1558663938691.jpg_7308822_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/CHILD%20HIT%20BY%20TRUCK%20VIGIL%2010P%20SOTVO_WTVT0f22_186.mp4.00_00_22_34.Still001_1558663938691.jpg_7308822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Vigil honors memory of Sarasota boy hit and killed riding bike to school</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/70-year-old-accused-in-beating-death-of-young-woman" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/V-JAMES%20JACKSON%20CASE_WTVT0edb_146.mxf.00_00_04_08.Still001_1558659040261.jpg_7308611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/V-JAMES%20JACKSON%20CASE_WTVT0edb_146.mxf.00_00_04_08.Still001_1558659040261.jpg_7308611_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/V-JAMES%20JACKSON%20CASE_WTVT0edb_146.mxf.00_00_04_08.Still001_1558659040261.jpg_7308611_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/V-JAMES%20JACKSON%20CASE_WTVT0edb_146.mxf.00_00_04_08.Still001_1558659040261.jpg_7308611_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/V-JAMES%20JACKSON%20CASE_WTVT0edb_146.mxf.00_00_04_08.Still001_1558659040261.jpg_7308611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>70-year-old accused in beating death of young woman</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-says-intruder-entered-his-home-cleaned-everything-and-left-behind-toilet-paper-rose" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/ugcapproved_tprose_052319_1558654592582_7308019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/ugcapproved_tprose_052319_1558654592582_7308019_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/ugcapproved_tprose_052319_1558654592582_7308019_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/ugcapproved_tprose_052319_1558654592582_7308019_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/ugcapproved_tprose_052319_1558654592582_7308019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;origami&#x20;rose&#x20;made&#x20;out&#x20;of&#x20;toilet&#x20;paper&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;Facebook&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Nate&#x20;Roman&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man says intruder entered his home, cleaned everything and left behind toilet paper rose</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More 