Resort wants to pay someone to take a year-long vacation

- A Mexican resort wants to pay someone to be on vacation and try out all their resorts, with a six-figure salary on top of it, for an entire year.

Vidanta, which has resorts in the Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Acapulco and Puerto Vallarta, among other places, is hiring for the "World's Best Job."

The lucky candidate will be an on-location social influencer, "gathering content by experiencing all of the comfort, relaxation, adventure and luxury they have to offer," according to the resort.

The person who lands the job will be expected to dine in their gourmet restaurants, have treatments at their high-end spas, go golfing on their sprawling courses, head out on excursions like the Mayan ruins and try out new restaurants and nightclubs, among any other of the resort's activities.

The salary for the year-long job is $120,000, plus the resort will pay travel expenses and dining credit at each of the resorts.

The resort says no experience is required, but the candidate should have previous sales or hospitality experience and be willing to relocate to Mexico for the year.

To apply, candidates are asked to head to www.worldsbestjob.com to apply and send in a video.