Rogue wave crashes through Italian resort restaurant

- During a bout of heavy rain and wind, a rogue wave crashed through the glass exterior of a resort restaurant in Italy that left workers scrambling to get their footing.

Surveillance video from inside the restaurant in Arenzano, Italy shows restaurant employees attempting to support the glass as they see the huge wave coming toward them.

The restaurant's doors immediately caved and the rushing water swept the employees across the dining room.

A manager at the restaurant says she was hospitalized with lacerations from the shattered glass.

There's no word on any other injuries.