Shark seen hunting along Hawaii shoreline

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Apr 27 2018 06:56AM EDT

Video Posted: Apr 27 2018 06:54AM EDT

MAUI, Hawaii (FOX 13) - A shark was spotted too close for comfort along a shoreline in Hawaii.

Cindy Poindexter was swimming off of Maui on Wednesday when she spotted the shark and shot video of the surprising encounter. 

She said it was large, and warned other people, adults and children, about it. The Department of Land Resources responded, and said the shark appeared to be swimming in a tight, circular manner, indicating there could be a food source nearby.

The department said the shark didn’t injure anyone, and eventually swam slowly up the coast. 

 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Shark seen hunting along Hawaii shoreline
  • Best job ever! WOW Air offering paid summer position traveling the world
  • TV network yanks 'Cosby Show' reruns after Cosby's conviction
  • ‘Double Dare' returning to TV this summer
  • Bautista talks 'Infinity War,' says he's not done wrestling -- yet
  • Pony receives police escort home in Florida town
  • Hollywood Walk of Fame star honors the late Steve Irwin
  • GUILTY: Jury finds Bill Cosby guilty in sex assault retrial
  • Tarantula burger star of restaurant's Exotic Meat Month
  • LAPD officer makes backward, full-court shot