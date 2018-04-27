Shark seen hunting along Hawaii shoreline

- A shark was spotted too close for comfort along a shoreline in Hawaii.

Cindy Poindexter was swimming off of Maui on Wednesday when she spotted the shark and shot video of the surprising encounter.

She said it was large, and warned other people, adults and children, about it. The Department of Land Resources responded, and said the shark appeared to be swimming in a tight, circular manner, indicating there could be a food source nearby.

The department said the shark didn’t injure anyone, and eventually swam slowly up the coast.



