Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> alternative"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/trending/study-burgers-made-from-insects-is-a-sustainable-and-appetizing-alternative">Study: Burgers made from insects is a sustainable – and appetizing -- alternative</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/texas-billionaire-ross-perot-dies-at-age-89"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GettyImages-525604132_1562682187452_7493244_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Texas billionaire Ross Perot dies at age 89"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/texas-billionaire-ross-perot-dies-at-age-89">Texas billionaire Ross Perot dies at age 89</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/new-stretch-of-state-road-56-will-open-later-this-week-help-ease-traffic-trouble-spot"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/SR56%20project_1562672267401.jpg_7492959_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="New stretch of State Road 56 will open later this week; help ease traffic trouble spot"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/new-stretch-of-state-road-56-will-open-later-this-week-help-ease-traffic-trouble-spot">New stretch of State Road 56 will open later this week; help ease traffic trouble spot</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/weather/tropics/nhc-chance-of-tropical-depression-forming-in-gulf-at-80-percent"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/66239903_389579844997606_1044434526245224448_n_1562666345827_7492278_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="NHC: Chance of tropical depression forming in Gulf at 80 percent"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/weather/tropics/nhc-chance-of-tropical-depression-forming-in-gulf-at-80-percent">NHC: Chance of tropical depression forming in Gulf at 80 percent</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/trending/study-burgers-made-from-insects-is-a-sustainable-and-appetizing-alternative">Study: Burgers made from insects is a sustainable – and appetizing -- alternative</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/texas-billionaire-ross-perot-dies-at-age-89">Texas billionaire Ross Perot dies at age 89</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/new-stretch-of-state-road-56-will-open-later-this-week-help-ease-traffic-trouble-spot">New stretch of State Road 56 will open later this week; help ease traffic trouble spot</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/weather/tropics/nhc-chance-of-tropical-depression-forming-in-gulf-at-80-percent">NHC: Chance of tropical depression forming in Gulf at 80 percent</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/gigantic-seaweed-bloom-affecting-florida-coasts">Gigantic seaweed bloom affecting Florida coasts</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/truck-with-sleeping-7-year-old-inside-stolen-boy-found-safe">Truck with sleeping 7-year-old inside stolen, boy found safe</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-live" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/live" data-dropdown="drop-nav-live" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Live</a> <ul id="drop-nav-live" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">FOX 13 Broadcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">SkyTower Radar Feed</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/skytower-radar">SkyTower Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">Live Radar Feed</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/interactive-radar">Interactive Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/marine-conditions">Marine Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/webcams">Live Webcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Video Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics">Tropics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/hurricane-prep">Hurricane Prep</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com">MyFoxHurricane</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <ul id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charleys-world">Charley's World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes">Hometown Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/babies-first-birthday-photos-on-good-day-tampa-bay">First Birthdays</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers">Buccaneers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning">Lightning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays">Rays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/prep">High School</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/world-cup">World Cup</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-welivehere" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here" data-dropdown="drop-nav-welivehere" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">We Live Here</a> <ul id="drop-nav-welivehere" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/whats-right">What's Right</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips">One Tank Trips</a></li> </ul> Study: Burgers made from insects is a sustainable – and appetizing -- alternative class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/trending/study-burgers-made-from-insects-is-a-sustainable-and-appetizing-alternative" data-title="Study: Burgers made from insects is a sustainable – and appetizing -- alternative" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/trending/study-burgers-made-from-insects-is-a-sustainable-and-appetizing-alternative" addthis:title="Study: Burgers made from insects is a sustainable – and appetizing -- alternative"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417044244.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var Posted Jul 09 2019 10:11AM EDT
Video Posted Jul 09 2019 10:09AM EDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 01:27PM EDT Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417044244" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Scientists believe they have successfully found an alternative to meat, but one ingredient might take away your appetite. </p><p>“If you’ve ever seen those survivor shows you know that insects provide good protein,” said FOX 13’s Dave Osterberg. </p><p>Natalie Rubio, a doctoral student and research assistant at Tufts University, came up with a way to create insect meat using just insect cells. </p><p>Insect’s cells, not the whole insect, can be used to create muscle and fat to be used to make food. </p><p>“So, we end up with muscle and fat tissue without the legs, the eyes and the crunchy bits,” explained Osterberg. </p> <div id='continue-text-417044244' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-417044244' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-417044244' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-417044244', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/trending', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/trending', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/trending', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/trending', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/trending', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '417044244'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p><a href="https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fsufs.2019.00024/full">In a study in <em>Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems</em></a>, Rubio predicts that the consumers will be excited about the impact the new sustainable meat could have on the environment. </p><p>“Instead of cells growing inside of animals and then slaughtering the animals to get meat, we recreate the conditions, outside of the animal, that cells need to grow into muscle and fat tissue, which is meat,” <a href="https://nexusmedianews.com/steak-made-from-insect-meat-yum-64d7c07b6a09?gi=9522c809a6fe">Rubio told NexusMedia</a>. “We take small amounts of tissue — think sesame seed sized — from donor animals, in my case, insects, and isolate the cells within the pieces of tissue that are able to multiply to create more cells.”</p><p>Manufacturers of some drugs, vaccines and insecticides have already began using this process -- they expand the fat tissue and muscle. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Trending" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"3764717" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Trending Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/texas-billionaire-ross-perot-dies-at-age-89" title="Texas billionaire Ross Perot dies at age 89" data-articleId="417047859" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Former_presidential_candidate_Ross_Perot_0_7494246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Former_presidential_candidate_Ross_Perot_0_7494246_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Former_presidential_candidate_Ross_Perot_0_7494246_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Former_presidential_candidate_Ross_Perot_0_7494246_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Former_presidential_candidate_Ross_Perot_0_7494246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX's Casey Stegall reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Texas billionaire Ross Perot dies at age 89</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 10:23AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 12:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Texas businessman, philanthropist and former politician Ross Perot has died. He was 89.</p><p>The self-made billionaire who rose from a childhood of depression-era poverty and twice ran for president lost his battle with cancer early Tuesday at his Dallas home.</p><p>The Perot family released a statement saying he was surrounded by loved ones at his passing.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/trending/mom-photographs-candid-moment-with-sons-doesnt-realize-one-has-fish-stuck-in-his-mouth" title="Mom photographs candid moment with sons, doesn't realize one has fish stuck in his mouth" data-articleId="417042674" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Mom_photographs_candid_moment_with_sons__0_7490840_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Mom_photographs_candid_moment_with_sons__0_7490840_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Mom_photographs_candid_moment_with_sons__0_7490840_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Mom_photographs_candid_moment_with_sons__0_7490840_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Mom_photographs_candid_moment_with_sons__0_7490840_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and that’s especially the case for one family whose photo of their three sons on an outing went viral after the youngest was shown with a fish stuck in his mouth." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mom photographs candid moment with sons, doesn't realize one has fish stuck in his mouth</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 09:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 10:02AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and that’s especially the case for one family whose photo of their three sons on an outing went viral after the youngest was shown with a fish stuck in his mouth.</p><p>Marika Daniels took her three sons to a local children’s museum with a fishing pond in South Dakota for some family time before eventually moving to Wisconsin.</p><p>It had been more than a year since they had been to the museum and Daniels wanted to take a photo of all three of her children with their newly acquired rubber fish.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/16-foot-python-found-nesting-beneath-broward-county-home" title="16-foot python found nesting beneath Broward County home" data-articleId="416893719" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Python%202-6_1562612053222.jpg_7487704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Python%202-6_1562612053222.jpg_7487704_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Python%202-6_1562612053222.jpg_7487704_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Python%202-6_1562612053222.jpg_7487704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Python%202-6_1562612053222.jpg_7487704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>16-foot python found nesting beneath Broward County home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 03:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 04:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 16-foot reptile was caught in Broward County on Saturday morning, and it wasn’t an alligator. </p><p>According to WSVN , a 165-pound Burmese Python and approximately 50 hatched eggs were found beneath a home about four miles south of Alligator Alley. </p><p>Environmentalists say the species is responsible for killing deer, alligators and other important wildlife in the area. Their presence is causing lasting damage to the ecosystem. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/study-burgers-made-from-insects-is-a-sustainable-and-appetizing-alternative"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20crickets%20070919_1562689011312.jpg_7494204_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Visarut Sankham/picture alliance via Getty Images" title="GETTY crickets 070919_1562689011312.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Study: Burgers made from insects is a sustainable – and appetizing -- alternative</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas-billionaire-ross-perot-dies-at-age-89"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GettyImages-525604132_1562682187452_7493244_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Republican Ross Perot Campaigning for Presidential Primaries (Photo by Brooks Kraft LLC/Sygma via Getty Images)" title="Ross Perot-409650"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Texas billionaire Ross Perot dies at age 89</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/new-stretch-of-state-road-56-will-open-later-this-week-help-ease-traffic-trouble-spot"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/SR56%20project_1562672267401.jpg_7492959_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Florida Department of Transportation" title="SR56 project_1562672267401.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New stretch of State Road 56 will open later this week; help ease traffic trouble spot</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/tropics/nhc-chance-of-tropical-depression-forming-in-gulf-at-80-percent"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/66239903_389579844997606_1044434526245224448_n_1562666345827_7492278_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="66239903_389579844997606_1044434526245224448_n_1562666345827.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NHC: Chance of tropical depression forming in Gulf at 80 percent</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/dunkin-manager-in-largo-hired-fake-employee-to-pocket-wages-police-say" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/MARKIA%20NELSON_1562692398703.jpg_7494259_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/MARKIA%20NELSON_1562692398703.jpg_7494259_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/MARKIA%20NELSON_1562692398703.jpg_7494259_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/MARKIA%20NELSON_1562692398703.jpg_7494259_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/MARKIA%20NELSON_1562692398703.jpg_7494259_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Dunkin' manager in Largo hired fake employee to pocket wages, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/from-nazis-to-hippies-end-of-the-road-for-volkswagen-beetle-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/09/14/VOLKSWAGEN_SQUASHING_THE_BEETLE__FILE___47VTYMAA.00_00_00_00.Still001_1536943565015_6071116_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/09/14/VOLKSWAGEN_SQUASHING_THE_BEETLE__FILE___47VTYMAA.00_00_00_00.Still001_1536943565015_6071116_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/09/14/VOLKSWAGEN_SQUASHING_THE_BEETLE__FILE___47VTYMAA.00_00_00_00.Still001_1536943565015_6071116_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/09/14/VOLKSWAGEN_SQUASHING_THE_BEETLE__FILE___47VTYMAA.00_00_00_00.Still001_1536943565015_6071116_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/09/14/VOLKSWAGEN_SQUASHING_THE_BEETLE__FILE___47VTYMAA.00_00_00_00.Still001_1536943565015_6071116_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>From Nazis to hippies: End of the road for Volkswagen Beetle</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fraudulent-80-off-publix-coupon-is-circulating-social-media" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/fake%20%2480%20publix%20coupon_1562690712508.jpg_7494220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/fake%20%2480%20publix%20coupon_1562690712508.jpg_7494220_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/fake%20%2480%20publix%20coupon_1562690712508.jpg_7494220_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/fake%20%2480%20publix%20coupon_1562690712508.jpg_7494220_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/fake%20%2480%20publix%20coupon_1562690712508.jpg_7494220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fraudulent $80 off Publix coupon is circulating social media</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/baby-shark-live-show-coming-to-tampa" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/straz_baby%20shark%20show_070919_1562689015540.jpg_7494117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/straz_baby%20shark%20show_070919_1562689015540.jpg_7494117_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/straz_baby%20shark%20show_070919_1562689015540.jpg_7494117_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/straz_baby%20shark%20show_070919_1562689015540.jpg_7494117_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/straz_baby%20shark%20show_070919_1562689015540.jpg_7494117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Baby Shark Live show coming to Tampa</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/study-burgers-made-from-insects-is-a-sustainable-and-appetizing-alternative" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20crickets%20070919_1562689011312.jpg_7494204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20crickets%20070919_1562689011312.jpg_7494204_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20crickets%20070919_1562689011312.jpg_7494204_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20crickets%20070919_1562689011312.jpg_7494204_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20crickets%20070919_1562689011312.jpg_7494204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Visarut&#x20;Sankham&#x2f;picture&#x20;alliance&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Study: Burgers made from insects is a sustainable – and appetizing -- alternative</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 