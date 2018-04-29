Suspect who killed deputy caught

- Maine State Police captured John Williams on Saturday.

Williams was the subject of a statewide manhunt in Maine after the murder of Somerset County Deputy Corporal Eugene Cole on Wednesday.

Williams was scheduled to appear in court on gun charges when he confronted Deputy Cole. The Somerset Sheriff said that his deputy was killed and his cruiser stolen by Williams who fled in the marked unit and later robbed a store.

The suspect hid out in a remote campground in Norridgewock while being hunted by law enforcement.

That camp was where teams hunting by ground and air found him.

The Maine State Police took Williams into custody using Deputy Cole's handcuffs. Sheriff Lancaster from Somerset County said that was a fitting tribute to the fallen law enforcement officer.