<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="393455352" data-article-version="1.0">The last Blockbuster in the world will be in Bend, Oregon</h1> 31 2018 12:25PM <strong class='dateline'>BEND, Ore. (AP)</strong> - The Blockbuster store in a city near central Oregon became the last one in the U.S. last year. The Blockbuster store in a city near central Oregon became the last one in the U.S. last year. And soon it'll be the only one in the world. And soon it'll be the only one in the world. 