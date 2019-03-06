< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Ftrending%2Fuber-releases-list-of-most-unique-lost-items-left-behind-by-rides-it-includes-a-dog- width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. article
section id="story393240400" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
header class="mod-header story-header">
h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="393240400" data-article-version="1.0">Uber releases list of 'most unique' lost items left behind by riders (it includes a dog)</h1>
/header>
aside class="mod-inline photo full">
figure>
img class="delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/GETTY%20CHIHUAHUA%20030619_1551871431388.jpg_6857348_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/GETTY%20CHIHUAHUA%20030619_1551871431388.jpg_6857348_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo">
figcaption>Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images</figcaption>
/figure>
/aside>
div class="story-meta">
div class="author-share">
div class="author">By FOX 13 News staff
/div>
/div>
div class="meta">
p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 06 2019 06:19AM EST</span></p>
p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 06 2019 06:27AM EST</span></p>
/div>
/div> h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-393240400");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 06 2019 06:19AM EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 06 2019 06:27AM EST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-393240400" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Uber passengers have left behind some common – and strange – items during their rides.</p><p>The ride-sharing service released its annual <a href="http://www.uber.com/newsroom/2019-lost-and-found-index/">Lost and Found Index</a>. It includes some of the most unique items that have been left behind, including a tray of eggs and a small plush toy of a cat eating a pizza slice.</p><p><a href="https://www.uber.com/newsroom/2019-lost-and-found-index/">According to a release from Uber</a>, the index “is a snapshot of our riders’ most commonly lost and most surprising forgotten items. 50 Most Unique Lost Items
1) 8-week-old coffee-colored Chihuahua
2) Black faux fur neck cuff in a size large
3) A photo of a New Years kiss
4) 6 chicken tenders from 7 Eleven
5) A black and white tuxedo for a small dog
6) Full set of 18k gold teeth
7) Professional grade hula hoop
8) Salmon head
9) Medium sized medical marijuana pipe
10) Birth certificate and social security card
11) Star Wars skateboard
12) Very important headband with peacock feathers
13) A propane tank
14) A tray of eggs
15) White leather snakeskin Louboutin heels
16) Lego championship wrestling belt
17) A pack of hair and a brown brush shaped like a foot
18) Ed Sheeran concert tank top
19) Breast pump with breast milk
20) Two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham
21) A shopping cart
22) Ancestry kit
23) Lotion and beard oil
24) Silver & peach colored Venetian masquerade mask
25) Small handmade cat puppet
26) Babe Ruth signed baseball
27) White gold wedding band with diamonds
28) McDonald's visor and a large fries
29) Harry Potter Magic Wand
30) A special pizza costume
31) A bird
32) Red pouch with hammock inside that says "hang loose"
33) Cheer skirt with a lion head
34) Yeezy boost 350 butters
35) A mannequin
36) Two pieces of my ever-so-special white wedding cake
37) A fog machine
38) Japanese style mandolin
39) Full fish tank with fish and water
40) An Elvis cape with a few jewels on it
41) One Gucci flip flop
42) Red Lobster takeout
43) Limited edition Chance the Rapper Starbucks gift card
44) 5×7 prom picture of me and my husband
45) 10 lbs pulled pork and 10 lbs pulled chicken
46) Rose gold Kim Kardashian lumee case
47) A piece of parchment paper with sap on it
48) Deer antlers and a welding helmet
49) My dirty laundry
50) A small plush toy of a cat eating a pizza slice adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '393240400'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p><strong>10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items</strong></p><p>1) Phone<br />2) Camera<br />3) Wallet<br />4) Keys<br />5) Purse / Backpack<br />6) Clothing<br />7) Glasses<br />8) Headphones<br />9) Vape / E-cig<br />10) ID / License</p><p><strong>Most Forgetful Days / Times:</strong></p><p>- Uber riders are most forgetful on Saturdays and Sundays, and late at night – between 11pm and 1am.<br />- We saw that the most forgetful days of the year were January 1, 2018 and October 29, 2018 – New Years and Halloween.</p><p><strong>Lost items that peak on certain days:</strong></p><p>- People are most likely to forget watches on Monday<br />- People are most likely to forget headphones on Tuesday<br />- People are most likely to forget laptops on Wednesday<br />- People are most likely to forget books on Thursday<br />- People are most likely to forget passports on Friday<br />- People are most likely to forget phones on Saturday<br />- People are most likely to forget cakes on Sunday</p><p>If you left behind an item during your Uber ride, the company provded the following instructions on how to retrieve it:</p><p>The best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver – but if you leave your phone itself in an Uber, you can login to your account on a computer. Here’s what to do:</p><p>Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something<br />Tap “I lost an item”<br />Tap “Contact driver about a lost item”<br />Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at. 