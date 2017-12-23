Video: Angry bull rams Alabama deputy's SUV

An Alabama police officer came under attack in his patrol vehicle and although his attacker wasn’t armed with a gun or a knife, the situation could have been dangerous.

Cameras captured the moments when an angry bull rammed a Dale County, Alabama sheriff's deputy's patrol vehicle.

The sheriff’s office recently posted video on social media of the incident, which happened in July.

The sheriff's office said it got a call about an escaped bull causing property damage.

When the deputy arrived on scene he tried to corral the bull with his SUV but instead, the animal took aim at his vehicle.

The livestock grew angry and lifted the Chevrolet Tahoe off the ground.

No one was injured and the vehicle has since been repaired. The bull later escaped again and the owner put him down.