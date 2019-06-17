A child narrowly missed being hit by a beach umbrella flying down a South Carolina shore. His mother is now warning other parents and beachgoers about the potential danger that has resulted in death in the past.
Ashton Duggan of Waxhaw was with her husband and son in North Myrtle Beach over the weekend. She was taking a video of the toddler hanging out by the shoreline around 10 a.m. when their umbrella came flying through, nearly slamming into little Henry.
"Out of nowhere this umbrella just flies and misses him probably by six inches. It was terrifying," Duggan said.