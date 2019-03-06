< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Ftrending%2Fvideo-gators-in-florida-everglades-spark-a-bellowing-match width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. The comprehensive plan starts in the courts - possibly eliminating mandatory minimum sentences for some non-violent offenders. Video: Gators in Florida Everglades spark a bellowing match a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_393284478_393283782_103726";this.videosJson='[{"id":"393283782","video":"542017","title":"Florida%20gators%20enter%20bellowing%20match","caption":"Two%20alligators%20in%20the%20Florida%20Everglades%20appeared%20to%20have%20met%20their%20match.%20Video%20credit%3A%20Josh%20Boyd","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F03%2F06%2FFlorida_gators_enter_bellowing_match_0_6858436_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F03%2F06%2FFlorida_gators_enter_bellowing_match_542017_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1646497376%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DbEpAQu4mm17wZqwk2rQC6OSNR-g","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Ftrending%2Fvideo-gators-in-florida-everglades-spark-a-bellowing-match"}},"createDate":"Mar 06 2019 11:23AM EST","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_393284478_393283782_103726",video:"542017",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/Florida_gators_enter_bellowing_match_0_6858436_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Two%2520alligators%2520in%2520the%2520Florida%2520Everglades%2520appeared%2520to%2520have%2520met%2520their%2520match.%2520Video%2520credit%253A%2520Josh%2520Boyd",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/03/06/Florida_gators_enter_bellowing_match_542017_1800.mp4?Expires=1646497376&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=bEpAQu4mm17wZqwk2rQC6OSNR-g",eventLabel:"Florida%20gators%20enter%20bellowing%20match-393283782",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Ftrending%2Fvideo-gators-in-florida-everglades-spark-a-bellowing-match"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new HOMESTEAD, Fla. (FOX 13) (FOX 13)</strong> - Two alligators in the Florida Everglades appeared to have met their match.</p><p>The gators were spotted by Josh Boyd, who was spending time at the national park’s Shark Valley on Monday. That morning, he quickly noticed one alligator was releasing a fierce bellowing sound. </p><p>“I’d heard plenty of males bellowing alone, but this one was just wading in the water quietly,” Boyd explained to FOX 13. </p><p>At first he wanted to snap a photo, but then the reptile and Boyd locked eyes.</p><p>“When I approached it, he stared right at me and started bellowing,” he recalled, “and coming closer to intimidate me.”</p> <section id="mobile-inline-banner-393284478" class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-393284478' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-393284478', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/trending', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/trending', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/trending', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/trending', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/trending', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '393284478'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>A nearby gator, within the same body of water, must have thought the intimidation was directed in its direction, and not the human with a camera, Boyd believed. He started recording the encounter.</p><p>He posted the video on his Instagram on Tuesday, writing, “This large male gator was telling me to stay out of his territory since it’s mating season. Then a neighboring gator thought he should respond.”</p><p><a href="https://myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/wildlife/alligator/facts/">According to FWC</a>, courtship for alligators could start as early as April, but active alligators have been spotted even earlier. Yesterday morning this large male gator was telling me to stay out of his territory since it's mating season. Then a neighboring gator thought he should respond. . . . . . . . . . #alligator #gator #southflorida #miami #nature #naturephotography #explore #wildlife #wild #pureflorida #everglades #evergladesnationalpark #travel #lifestyle #shotoniphone #matingseason #discovery #conservation #adventurer #adventure #explorer #setlife #cinema #cinematography #natgeo #wild #planetearth #creation #nationalgeographic #cinematography #wildlifephotography #cinematography @natgeo @discovery @instagram @animalplanet @nationalparkservice @natgeoadventure @natgeotravel @natgeowild @natgeoyourshot @visitflorida @nbc6 @local10news @wsvn @cbsmiami</a></p><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/imjoshboyd/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_medium=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; " data-meta-keywords="Trending,Florida News,Facebook Instant" data-meta-title="Video: Gators in Florida Everglades spark a bellowing match" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/Josh%20Boyd%20on%20Instagram%20%E2%80%9CYesterday%20morning%20this%20large%20male%20ga.00_00_05_18.Still002_1551889591601.jpg_6858792_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/trending/video-gators-in-florida-everglades-spark-a-bellowing-match">Video: Gators in Florida Everglades spark a bellowing match</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar0"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/trending/video-gators-in-florida-everglades-spark-a-bellowing-match"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Ftrending%2Fvideo-gators-in-florida-everglades-spark-a-bellowing-match"> </li> <li id="headline1" class="headline-item" data-story-id="393349753" data-author="" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline1" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar1" data-story-url="/entertainment/-jeopardy-host-alex-trebek-reveals-stage-4-pancreatic-cancer-diagnosis" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=393349753&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=trending%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek reveals stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis" data-meta-description="Alex Trebek, the long time host of 'Jeopardy!' revealed he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer in a video posted to the trivia show's YouTube channel. " data-meta-keywords="US and World News,Facebook Instant" data-meta-title="'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek reveals stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/06/getty-alex%20trebek-030619_1551909893162.jpg_6859842_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/entertainment/-jeopardy-host-alex-trebek-reveals-stage-4-pancreatic-cancer-diagnosis">'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek reveals stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar1"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/entertainment/-jeopardy-host-alex-trebek-reveals-stage-4-pancreatic-cancer-diagnosis"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fentertainment%2F-jeopardy-host-alex-trebek-reveals-stage-4-pancreatic-cancer-diagnosis"> </li> <li id="headline2" class="headline-item" data-story-id="393376180" data-author="" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline2" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar2" data-story-url="/facebook-instant/r-kelly-back-in-court-for-child-support-hearing-in-chicago" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=393376180&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=trending%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="R. R. Kelly taken back into custody after child-support hearing in Chicago " data-meta-keywords="Space,Facebook Instant,Entertainment,Home,Mobile,Trending" data-meta-title="'Apollo 11' film offers fresh look at historic moon mission" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/apollo%2011%20launch_1551911890874.jpg_6860730_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/space/apollo-11-movie">'Apollo 11' film offers fresh look at historic moon mission</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar3"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/space/apollo-11-movie"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fspace%2Fapollo-11-movie"> </li> <li id="headline4" class="headline-item" data-story-id="393306322" data-author="FOX 13 News staff" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline4" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar4" data-story-url="/trending/enormous-spider-climbs-into-car-unbeknownst-to-driver" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=393306322&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=trending%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Enormous spider climbs into car unbeknownst to driver" data-meta-description="An enormous spider caught a ride in a car that was stuck in traffic, and unfortunately, the driver never noticed. " data-meta-keywords="Trending,Facebook Instant,Mobile" data-meta-title="Enormous spider climbs into car unbeknownst to driver" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/storyful_spiderintocar_030619_1551896895148_6858963_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/trending/enormous-spider-climbs-into-car-unbeknownst-to-driver">Enormous spider climbs into car unbeknownst to driver</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar4"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/trending/enormous-spider-climbs-into-car-unbeknownst-to-driver"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Ftrending%2Fenormous-spider-climbs-into-car-unbeknownst-to-driver"> </li> <li id="headline5" class="headline-item" data-story-id="393275976" data-author="Associated Press" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline5" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar5" data-story-url="/news/florida-news/swipe-right-tinder-adds-spring-break-mode-for-florida-cities" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=393275976&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=trending%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Swipe right: Tinder adds 'Spring Break Mode' for Florida cities" data-meta-description="Spring Breakers preparing for their trips can add one more thing to their to-do lists besides packing their sunscreen, swimsuits and fake IDs. " data-meta-keywords="FL--Tinder-Spring Break" data-meta-title="Swipe right: Tinder adds 'Spring Break Mode' for Florida cities" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/tinder%20spring%20break%20mode_1551885690637.jpg_6858509_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/florida-news/swipe-right-tinder-adds-spring-break-mode-for-florida-cities">Swipe right: Tinder adds 'Spring Break Mode' for Florida cities</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar5"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/swipe-right-tinder-adds-spring-break-mode-for-florida-cities"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fflorida-news%2Fswipe-right-tinder-adds-spring-break-mode-for-florida-cities"> </li> <li id="headline6" class="headline-item" data-story-id="393305303" data-author="" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline6" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar6" data-story-url="/news/florida-news/sesame-street-at-seaworld-orlando-to-open-march-27" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=393305303&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=trending%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Sesame Street at SeaWorld Orlando to open March 27" data-meta-description="Big Bird, Elmo, Cookie Monster, and the whole Sesame Street gang will start greeting guests at the highly anticipated Sesame Street at SeaWorld on March 27. " data-meta-keywords="Local News,Mobile App News Feed" data-meta-title="Sesame Street at SeaWorld Orlando to open March 27" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/06/SeaWorld_announces_Sesame_Street_Land_op_0_6857824_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/florida-news/sesame-street-at-seaworld-orlando-to-open-march-27">Sesame Street at SeaWorld Orlando to open March 27</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar6"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/sesame-street-at-seaworld-orlando-to-open-march-27"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fflorida-news%2Fsesame-street-at-seaworld-orlando-to-open-march-27"> </li> <li id="headline7" class="headline-item" data-story-id="393250621" data-author="FOX 13 News staff" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline7" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar7" data-story-url="/trending/heinz-is-dipping-into-more-sauce-combinations-mayocue-and-mayomust-" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=393250621&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=trending%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Heinz is dipping into more sauce combinations: 'Mayocue' and 'Mayomust'" data-meta-description="If normal sauces don’t cut it for you, you’re in luck with new combination of condiments from Heinz. " data-meta-keywords="Trending,Facebook Instant" data-meta-title="Heinz is dipping into more sauce combinations: 'Mayocue' and 'Mayomust'" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/HEINZ_IS_DIPPING_INTO_MORE_SAUCE_COMBINATIONS__STILL___HEINZ.mp4.00_00_10_24.Still001_1551875032677_6857394_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/trending/heinz-is-dipping-into-more-sauce-combinations-mayocue-and-mayomust-">Heinz is dipping into more sauce combinations: 'Mayocue' and 'Mayomust'</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar7"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/trending/heinz-is-dipping-into-more-sauce-combinations-mayocue-and-mayomust-"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Ftrending%2Fheinz-is-dipping-into-more-sauce-combinations-mayocue-and-mayomust-"> </li> <li id="headline8" class="headline-item" data-story-id="393257336" data-author="Associated Press" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline8" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar8" data-story-url="/trending/mans-dying-wish-fulfilled-with-call-from-donald-trumps-son_" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=393257336&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=trending%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Dying man's wish fulfilled by call from President Trump" data-meta-description="A terminally ill Connecticut man who&#39;s a big supporter of President Donald Trump is getting a bucket list wish fulfilled, with help from his Democratic sister. " data-meta-keywords="US--Trump-Bucket List,Man's dying wish fulfilled with call from President Trump,terminally,ill,man,Jay Barrett,supporter,White House,West Haven,Connecticut,cystic fibrosis,Councilwoman Bridgette Hoskie,Democrat,Affordable Care Act,Barack Obama" data-meta-title="Dying man's wish fulfilled by call from President Trump" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/03/06/AP19065053320270-1_1551872682493_6857365_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/trending/mans-dying-wish-fulfilled-with-call-from-donald-trumps-son_">Dying man's wish fulfilled by call from President Trump</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar8"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/trending/mans-dying-wish-fulfilled-with-call-from-donald-trumps-son_"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Ftrending%2Fmans-dying-wish-fulfilled-with-call-from-donald-trumps-son_"> </li> <li id="headline9" class="headline-item" data-story-id="393240400" data-author="FOX 13 News staff" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline9" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar9" data-story-url="/trending/uber-releases-list-of-most-unique-lost-items-left-behind-by-rides-it-includes-a-dog-" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=393240400&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=trending%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Uber releases list of 'most unique' lost items left behind by riders (it includes a dog)" data-meta-description="Uber passengers have left behind some common – and strange – items during their rides. " data-meta-keywords="Trending,Facebook Instant" data-meta-title="Uber releases list of 'most unique' lost items left behind by riders (it includes a dog)" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/GETTY%20CHIHUAHUA%20030619_1551871431388.jpg_6857348_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/trending/uber-releases-list-of-most-unique-lost-items-left-behind-by-rides-it-includes-a-dog-">Uber releases list of 'most unique' lost items left behind by riders (it includes a dog)</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar9"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/trending/uber-releases-list-of-most-unique-lost-items-left-behind-by-rides-it-includes-a-dog-"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" 