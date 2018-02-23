Video: T-Rex walks student home from school

- Police in East Lansdowne, Pennsylvania responded to an unusual report about a dinosaur on the loose near an elementary school.

The department posted footage of the unusual sight on Facebook on February 20.

A clip shared to the East Lansdowne Police Facebook page shows officers surveying the T-Rex (most likely a fun-loving parent) as the “creature” diligently crossed the road with a child and another adult.

Police say they have no problems with the T-Rex and gave it the all clear.

The clip had earned over 10,000 views at the time of writing.