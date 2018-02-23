Video: T-Rex walks student home from school

Posted: Feb 23 2018 11:06PM EST

Video Posted: Feb 23 2018 11:10PM EST

Updated: Feb 23 2018 11:15PM EST

EAST LANDSDOWNE, Penn. (STORYFUL) - Police in East Lansdowne, Pennsylvania responded to an unusual report about a dinosaur on the loose near an elementary school.

The department posted footage of the unusual sight on Facebook on February 20.

A clip shared to the East Lansdowne Police Facebook page shows officers surveying the T-Rex (most likely a fun-loving parent) as the “creature” diligently crossed the road with a child and another adult.

Police say they have no problems with the T-Rex and gave it the all clear.

The clip had earned over 10,000 views at the time of writing.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Video: T-Rex walks student home from school
  • North Carolina toy store enlists BB-8 droid for Olympic curling
  • Peeps releases sour and mystery flavors for spring
  • Families experience superhero world of 'Black Panther'
  • Alabama student donates 'ice cream money' for funeral
  • Game warden lets bald eagle's frozen wings thaw in his truck
  • Sheriff: Deputy on duty during school shooting never went inside
  • Maryland Zoo celebrates 1,000th baby African penguin hatching
  • Wine extract 'could help fight tooth decay'
  • Trump hears wrenching tales at school violence meeting