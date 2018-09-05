Washington State Fair ride malfunctions, leaving riders suspended mid-air

- A ride at the Washington State Fair broke down on Labor Day, leaving its riders mid-air for about 10 minutes.

Firefighters rescued 19 people at the fair in Puyallup, Washington.

“We rescued 19 people off of a ride that was stuck,” Central Pierce Fire & Rescue tweeted. “No injuries.”

According to the Washington State Fair, the the ride El Nino will be “out of service until further notice”.

Video of the incident showed riders at dangling from their seats, waiting to be rescued.

