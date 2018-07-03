Watch: Officer dances with girl in wheelchair at Houston party

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 03 2018 09:05PM EDT

Video Posted: Jul 03 2018 08:38PM EDT

HOUSTON, Texas (STORYFUL) - A Houston police officer and a little girl in a wheelchair showed off their dance moves at a party in Houston, Texas Saturday, June 30.

The officer was filmed spinning the girl around at the Royal Palace on Bissonnet Street.

DJ Juan Mancha was working at the event when he noticed the cute dance duo.

He told Storyful he filmed the video while he was performing at a quinceañera – the Hispanic tradition of celebrating a young girl’s coming of age on her 15th birthday.

The video was shared by the Houston Police Department on its Facebook page.

A spokesperson wrote: “Thank you to Juan Mancha (Djmanchas) for sharing this sweet video of HPD Officer Fernández dancing with a little girl at a party this weekend …. this is what #relationalpolicing is about!”

