Whale shark swims with Florida fisherman

Posted: Nov 05 2018 05:32AM EST

Video Posted: Nov 05 2018 05:48AM EST

Updated: Nov 05 2018 05:48AM EST

NAPLES, Fla. (STORYFUL) - A spear fisherman had a memorable trip off a Florida coast when a whale shark joined him for a half hour underwater.

The curious giant, flanked by schools of fish, gently kept its distance from Mike Ross, who was spearfishing off the coast of Naples. It was the second time he had seen a whale shark while diving with Offshore Naples.

According to Naples Daily News, the whale sharks were spotted near an old Air Force radio tower, which was decommissioned but a good spot to see marine life. 

During the summer, numerous whale sharks were seen off the Gulf Coast, including 20 miles from St. Pete Beach, 40 miles from Anna Maria Island, and 45 miles from Bunce's Pass

