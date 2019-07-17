The Russia-based FaceApp has become a viral trend for its age-altering photo filter, but its terms and conditions have been raising privacy concerns.

The app has gained immense popularity for allowing users to digitally alter their age, from much younger to much older. Even celebrities have joined in, posting pictures of their youthful, current or elder selves. More than a million users have downloaded the app from Google Play , and FaceApp is now the number-one app in the Apple Store's “Photo and Video” apps section.

But the terms and conditions of FaceApp allow it to access to use, modify, adapt and publish any images that a user offers up in exchange for its free artificial intelligence service.