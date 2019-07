- A white SUV found its way into the Hackensack River after the driver said she made a scary mistake Tuesday afternoon.

According to the City of Hackensack Fire Department, the SUV was leaving the car wash parking lot when the driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the break. The car accelerated right into the river.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance video. There was no visible guard rail between the lot and the water.

Car wash employees rushed to help the occupants of the SUV. No one suffered serious injuries, but one occupant was transported to the hospital with a minor injury.

