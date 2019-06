- A young girl stole the show with her rendition of the national anthem at a Little League championship game in California, as seen in this footage shared on June 19.

Footage shared by the CA District 43 Little League shows the girl, named Marley, performing a beautiful rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner ahead of the game.

The post read in part, "The Star-Spangled Banner 🇺🇸 as performed by Marley 🎤 before our 8-10 Softball Championship game. Outstanding job Marley!"

