- Just north of the Pinellas County side of the Courtney Campbell Causeway is the vibrant community of Safety Harbor. The 100-year-old, 5-square-mile city is home to 18,000 people.

The area has incredible history, ranging from Stone Age inhabitants to pirates who sought refuge in offshore water. In June of 2008, a 6,000-year-old spearhead was found in a city park.

Mayor Joseph Ayoub calls Safety Harbor is a special place. "One of the great things about Safety Harbor is our small-town charm. We are a little city very close to a very thriving metropolis which is Tampa Bay."

VIDEO: FOX 13 drone pilot John Wright takes us on an aerial tour of this scenic city.

