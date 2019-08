- Every once in a while you'll experience something that challenges and perhaps changes your perspective. That's exactly what happened to one FOX 13 viewer over lunch.

Amy King took FOX 13's Chip Brewster to the Latin Bowl in Largo for this week's edition of his Bay Area Best segment.

While they were waiting for their food, Amy explained that she was very reluctant to try the restaurant when it opened on Walsingham Road last year.

"Well, I've always had a dream that I wanted to have my own restaurant. The building was for rent; I wanted to rent it and start my own little restaurant. I called to look into it and it had already been rented to the Latin Bowl," she recalled. "So I was a little bit bitter and angry. They stole my dream, just a little bit."

She thought – wished? – that the new place wouldn't last. But after getting a buy-one-get-one coupon in the mail, she was hooked.

"It's so good, it's just fresh, it's everything, it's just good," she continued. It's amazing."

When it comes to the menu, there's a variety of choices.

"You can get a rice bowl, salad, wrap or a chalupa, and then you pick your meat, protein, your sides, toppings, your sauces," Amy explained, ordering a loaded chalupa to share with Chip.

Chip enjoyed the meal, if not the mess.

"If you like really neat meals, don't get the chalupas. But if you like tasty meals, get the chalupas," he laughed. "I guess I'd let someone steal my dream, too, if the food was this good."

"That's OK," Amy replied. "I can come to this place and then when I fulfill my dream maybe they'll come to my place."

MORE INFO:

Latin Bowl

11500 Walsingham Rd.

Largo, FL 33778

(813) 446-8207

http://latinbowl.restaurant/

Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day

