When it comes to their family-owned welding and metal fabrication business, Ed Bartles and his son Matt say, “If you can think it, we can do it.” The father-son duo is using sophisticated technology and good old-fashioned creativity to make custom, unique works of art.

With 11 years of welding experience and his father’s love of art, it’s almost as if their business, Cracker Boy Customs, was just waiting for them to start it.

“My son Matt has an extensive background in welding, so one day he said, 'Pop, I have to talk to you about something.' It was basically about doing what we do now. I have always loved art so it seemed to be a perfect fit. The rest is kind of history,” Ed said.