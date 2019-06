- It started out as an average evening for Barbie Blake and her son, Matt. They were running errands around town and Matt decided to take his mother to his secret spot. He drove her to a barbecue food trailer.

“Scott, the owner, starts talking to my son like they’ve known each other for years,” said Barbie.

Scott continued to ask Matt, “Do you want the regular?”

A confused Barbie would soon learn that her son had been coming to Reel BBQ at least two times a week.

Later that night, Scott offered Matt a job. Being the barbecue lover that Matt is, he had no choice but to say yes. Now, Barbie is the one eating at Reel BBQ weekly. She decided to invite FOX 13’s Chip Brewster to her favorite place.

With a menu featuring giant wagyu beef ribs, a pulled pork grilled cheese and wagyu brisket, you simply cannot go wrong.

“This a place that has given Barbie’s son a job and her family barbeque to love,” Chip said.

To find out for yourself, Reel BBQ is located at 1003 Florida Ave. Palm Harbor, Fl.

Phone number: (727) 493-1502

LINK: https://www.reelbbq.com/

