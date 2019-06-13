Snickers the donkey is a fixture at NJoy Spirits Distillery in Weeki Wachee, Florida, and this week, he had to stand his ground against an alligator invading his territory.

Natalie Joy took some video of the encounter and said neither Snickers nor the gator suffered any injuries in the incident. However, it was touch-and-go for a few moments, as the gator hissed and flipped its tail at Snickers as he circled the reptile.

The drama went down in a wooded area within the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area, where Natalie and Kevin Goff distill spirits using, among other things, a 1905 sugarcane mill .