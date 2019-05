- If knowing how your food is grown is as important to you as how it tastes, then FOX 13 viewer Lynn Fanizadeh has got the perfect spot to check out. She took Chip Brewster and his Bay Area Best segment to Temple Terrace and the Windmill Natural Cafe.

“Organic, non-GMO, there’s vegan choices, vegetarian choices. You can even get soy-free, dairy free; there’s a lot of choices to eat clean,” Lynn explained.

The café has only been open about a year and a half and features a wide variety of menu items, including serving breakfast all day.

For Lynn, it’s the meatless options which excite her the most. She gave up red meat 45 years ago.

“I am so happy that this is local because there is no other local restaurant that I can go to that eats the way I eat at home,” she added.

Here’s the restaurant’s information if you’re interested in trying the café and its clean eating for yourself.

11401 N 56th St., Suite 22

Temple Terrace

Phone: (813) 980-6900

LINK: https://chucksnaturalfieldsmarket.com/what-s-so-special/windmill-natural-cafe.html

Monday thru Wednesday: 10am-3pm

Thursday, Friday: 10am-3pm & 5pm-10pm

Saturday: 8am-3pm & 5pm-10pm

Sunday: 8am-3pm

Curious if there’s a “Bay Area Best” near you? Check out this map: http://bit.ly/BABMap