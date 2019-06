- Dade City is a small suburb located northeast of Tampa. While it may be small, there is more than enough for residents and visitors to do and see.

“We really look a lot into the quality of life and I think that’s what sets us apart from other communities,” said Mayor Camille Hernandez.

Dade City has numerous restaurants, trails, parks, and antique stores. They also recently opened the Dade City Heritage Museum where they offer historical tours of the city.

It is also home to beautiful and historic Pasco Country courthouse.

“Dade City is what I like often call a little piece of heaven,” Mayor Hernandez said.

LINK: For more information visit: https://www.visitflorida.com/en-us/cities/dade-city.html