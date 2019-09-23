< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Colorful views await in the Caladium Capital of the World

Posted Sep 23 2019 04:05PM EDT
Updated Sep 23 2019 04:06PM EDT

By FOX 13 News staff url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/drone%20zone%20Caladium%2009-23-19_WTVTdd78_186.mp4.00_00_31_04.Still002_1569269198366.jpg_7672127_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430006837-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/drone%20zone%20Caladium%2009-23-19_WTVTdd78_186.mp4.00_00_31_04.Still002_1569269198366.jpg_7672127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430006837-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="drone zone Caladium 09-23-19_WTVTdd78_186.mp4.00_00_31_04.Still002_1569269198366.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/drone%20zone%20Caladium%2009-23-19_WTVTdd78_186.mp4.00_00_44_25.Still001_1569269195947.jpg_7672126_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430006837-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="drone zone Caladium 09-23-19_WTVTdd78_186.mp4.00_00_44_25.Still001_1569269195947.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-430006837-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery Related Headlines

Lake Placid: The 'Caladium Capital of the World' (FOX 13)</strong> - Highlands County is home to rolling fields and beautiful farmland. It's also home to a colorful, 100-acre caladium farm, making Lake Placid the <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips/one-tank-trips-lake-placid-caladium-captial">Caladium Capital of the World</a>.</p><p>The field is owned by Bates Sons and Daughters, a third-generation family business, dating back to 1944. </p><p>"My grandfather started this business back in 1944, when he came back from World War II. He was Bates and Sons", says Terri Bates, one of three sister's that now own the business. "In the 1990s, my father changed it to Bates Sons and Daughters because three of the four daughters came into the business."</p><p>Terri Bates says caladiums are tropical plants that originate from the Amazon River Basin in South America. Because of this, caladiums are unable to handle low temperatures, making Florida the ideal location to grow them.</p><p>"They cannot take much temperature under 50 degrees. Bates Sons and Daughters say they receive orders from outside the U.S. as well.</p><p>During the weekend of July, Lake Placid hosts the Annual Caladium Festival at Devane Park. Tourists come from all over the world to view the many varieties the plants.</p><p>"There's multiple growers. So in other words, a lot of my varieties no one else has, and other people have varieties that I don't have. Most Recent

Colorful views await in the Caladium Capital of the World

Florida school resource officer suspended for arresting children

Meal kits from local company helps bring dinner to the table -- quickly

'No one should ever do this:' Colorado driver puts injured bobcat in car next to child

Small plane crashes in Mulberry woods data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/drone%20zone%20Caladium%2009-23-19_WTVTdd78_186.mp4.00_00_31_04.Still002_1569269198366.jpg_7672127_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/drone%20zone%20Caladium%2009-23-19_WTVTdd78_186.mp4.00_00_31_04.Still002_1569269198366.jpg_7672127_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/drone%20zone%20Caladium%2009-23-19_WTVTdd78_186.mp4.00_00_31_04.Still002_1569269198366.jpg_7672127_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/drone%20zone%20Caladium%2009-23-19_WTVTdd78_186.mp4.00_00_31_04.Still002_1569269198366.jpg_7672127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Colorful views await in the Caladium Capital of the World</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/florida-school-resource-officer-suspended-for-arresting-children-ages-6-and-8" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/kid%20arrested%20orlando_1569268335631.jpg_7672031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/kid%20arrested%20orlando_1569268335631.jpg_7672031_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/kid%20arrested%20orlando_1569268335631.jpg_7672031_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/kid%20arrested%20orlando_1569268335631.jpg_7672031_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/kid%20arrested%20orlando_1569268335631.jpg_7672031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida school resource officer suspended for arresting children</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/charley-s-world/meal-kits-from-local-company-helps-bring-dinner-to-the-table-quickly" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/Charley_s_World__Chef_Ami_0_7671959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/Charley_s_World__Chef_Ami_0_7671959_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/Charley_s_World__Chef_Ami_0_7671959_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/Charley_s_World__Chef_Ami_0_7671959_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/Charley_s_World__Chef_Ami_0_7671959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Meal kits from local company helps bring dinner to the table -- quickly</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-no-one-should-ever-do-this-colorado-driver-puts-injured-bobcat-in-car-next-to-child" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/bobcat_1569256050295_7671945_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/bobcat_1569256050295_7671945_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/bobcat_1569256050295_7671945_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/bobcat_1569256050295_7671945_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/bobcat_1569256050295_7671945_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Colorado&#x20;Parks&#x20;and&#x20;Wildlife&#x20;spokesman&#x20;Bill&#x20;Vogrin&#x20;says&#x20;the&#x20;woman&#x20;spotted&#x20;the&#x20;injured&#x20;adult&#x20;male&#x20;cat&#x20;while&#x20;driving&#x2c;&#x20;wrapped&#x20;it&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;blanket&#x20;and&#x20;put&#x20;it&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;back&#x20;of&#x20;her&#x20;SUV&#x20;on&#x20;Sept&#x2e;&#x20;18&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;CPW&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'No one should ever do this:' Colorado driver puts injured bobcat in car next to child</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/small-plane-goes-down-in-mulberry" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" More Stories 