Duff's Buffet: A pleasant surprise 31 2019 07:20PM By Chip Brewster, FOX 13 News
Posted Jul 31 2019 02:42PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 31 2019 07:20PM EDT
Updated Jul 31 2019 07:21PM EDT CLEARWATER, Fla. (FOX 13) - Every day is full of surprises. You never know when life is going to throw you a curveball. FOX 13 viewer Jerry Krentz was on his way to lunch one day when that curveball came. 

He thought he was going to one of his favorite bars, but was surprised to see it was gone. Instead, he found Duff's Buffet.

Already in the parking lot, Jason and his wife decided to give Duff's Buffet a try. They have been hooked ever since. 

"Duff's was here now, and the wife and I agreed, 'If we're here let's try it for lunch,'" said Krentz. 

Duff's, a unique buffet-style restaurant with a huge variety, has something for everybody. Specializing in Italian and Mexican food. Duff's changes its buffet options daily. The buffet also includes a dessert section featuring a soft-serve ice cream machine. 

Jason enjoys Duff's Buffet so much he decided to invite FOX 13's Chip Brewster to join him. 

"We come back here, probably, two or three times a week now," Krentz told Chip. 

Even after many visits back, Jason is still pleasantly surprised every time he makes himself a plate.

Duff's Buffet has locations in Bradenton, Daytona Beach, and Clearwater. 

LINK: For more information, visit their website. Another #WeLiveHere moment: SkyFOX spots Pasco sunrise
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 31 2019 12:40PM EDT
Updated Jul 31 2019 12:56PM EDT

Another morning, another beautiful Bay Area scene.

After last week's amazing round rainbow , SkyFOX this morning spotted a gorgeous sunrise along with some company in the air. Over the Wesley Chapel area, the rising morning sun silhouetted a hot air balloon. There's no word on where the balloonist were heading. New St. Pete Pinball Arcade Museum will take you back in time
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 29 2019 01:17PM EDT
Updated Jul 29 2019 06:36PM EDT

It's a museum where you can play: The Pinball Arcade Museum is opening in St. Petersburg on August 1. The non-profit museum is located at 2313 Central Ave and will feature close to 60 classic games. All of the machines belong to owner Andy Kline's personal collection. After years of going unused, he decided it was time to share the games with others. 

"I want to bring it back and show people what is all about in the 1980's and 1990's," said Kline. Secret art hiding on dry sidewalks in Clearwater
By Catherine Hawley, FOX 13 News
Posted Jul 24 2019 10:32PM EDT
Updated Jul 26 2019 01:33PM EDT

During the summer, a daily storm is almost guaranteed. Instead of letting those downpours keep you indoors, a new project in Pinellas County hopes the dark skies will brighten your day.

Secret works of art are hiding in plain sight on Clearwater sidewalks. The designs and phrases are invisible, only appearing once the concrete gets wet.

The city launched the Neighborhood Sidewalk Rain Art Program last week. Ohio man allegedly uses demand note with full name, address to rob bank
Michael Harrell, 54, allegedly tried ordering a teller to hand over the cash from a U.S. Bank location in Cleveland around 11 a.m. Monday, according to the FBI. Sony wants to build a wearable 'air conditioner'
A media image shows a special T-shirt and the Reon Pocket device. 