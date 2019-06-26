< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Family's history is as good as the food at Boulevard Beef & Ale a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_414884465_414895288_125657";this.videosJson='[{"id":"414895288","video":"578481","title":"Bay%20Area%20Best%3A%20Boulevard%20Beef%20%26%20Ale","caption":"%3Cp%3EThe%20cheesesteak%20is%20a%20favorite%20at%20Boulevard%20Beef%20and%20Ale%20in%20New%20Port%20Richey%2C%20but%20one%20family%26rsquo%3Bs%20history%20with%20the%20restaurant%20might%20make%20you%20appreciate%20this%20mouth-watering%20sandwich%20even%20more.%3C%2Fp%3E","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F26%2FFamily_s_40_year_history_with_Boulevard__0_7447355_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F26%2FFamily_s_40_year_history_with_Boulevard_Beef___A_578481_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656192756%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DZ5msjWgrydo1tb1ivjoV2YgLJo0","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fwe-live-here%2Ffamily-s-history-is-as-good-as-the-food-at-boulevard-beef-ale-bay-area-best"}},"createDate":"Jun 26 2019 05:32PM id="relatedHeadlines-414884465" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - The cheesesteak is a favorite at Boulevard Beef and Ale in New Port Richey, but one family’s history with the restaurant might make you appreciate this mouth-watering sandwich even more.</p><p>Robbie Burke credits the restaurant for his existence.</p><p>Before the building housed Boulevard, about 40 years back, it called Top of the Round. It’s the spot Robbie’s dad has his first beer, and it’s where his dad met his mom a few years later.</p><p>Around 20 years ago, the owner opened the building as Boulevard Beef and Ale. Robbie’s parents never stopped going.</p><p>Robbie and his siblings grew up a Boulevard Beef and Ale family. It’s where the kids – now all grown up – had their first beers, too. So I have to eat in small meals throughout the day. So this was actually the first place I came to after I felt well enough after my surgery to have the cheesesteak,” Robbie said.</p><p>Boulevard’s cheesesteak has an unexpected ingredient – Genoa salami. Robbie likes banana peppers on his, too.</p><p>But it’s not just a sandwich place. 