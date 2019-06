- The cheesesteak is a favorite at Boulevard Beef and Ale in New Port Richey, but one family’s history with the restaurant might make you appreciate this mouth-watering sandwich even more.

Robbie Burke credits the restaurant for his existence.

Before the building housed Boulevard, about 40 years back, it called Top of the Round. It’s the spot Robbie’s dad has his first beer, and it’s where his dad met his mom a few years later.

Around 20 years ago, the owner opened the building as Boulevard Beef and Ale. Robbie’s parents never stopped going.

Robbie and his siblings grew up a Boulevard Beef and Ale family. It’s where the kids – now all grown up – had their first beers, too. Boulevard hosted Robbie’s wedding rehearsal dinner and catered his sister’s wedding.

For anyone who wonders whether they get tired of the menu, Robbie provided some perspective.

“Almost three years ago now, I had my stomach removed due to a cancer gene, so a complete removal. So I have to eat in small meals throughout the day. So this was actually the first place I came to after I felt well enough after my surgery to have the cheesesteak,” Robbie said.

Boulevard’s cheesesteak has an unexpected ingredient – Genoa salami. Robbie likes banana peppers on his, too.

But it’s not just a sandwich place. Another specialty is the Mediterranean pork chops - two boneless center cut pork chops stacked on a bed of sautéed spinach, sun dried tomatoes, artichokes, and topped with goat cheese.

FOX 13’s Chip Brewster started a meal at Boulevard with the French onion soup.

“The key to any good French onion soup is that cheese on top,” Chip commented.

It does not disappoint, with a quarter-inch of gooey, stringy, broiled cheese on top.

For Robbie, when every bite has to count, Boulevard is his family’s pick for the perfect flavors, with a touch of family history melted in.