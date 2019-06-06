Two young men square off with intensity in their eyes and a sword in each hand as they start to battle. It’s not a street fight. It is what happens nearly every day at Sifu Och Wing Chun, a martial arts training center in downtown Lakeland.

“When you can protect yourself, you walk differently,” said Mark Switzer, a self-confident, 38 year-old owner of a construction company.

Along with learning how to defend himself, Switzer has lost 80 pounds working out at the facility over the last two years.