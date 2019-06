- When FOX 13 viewers Jackie and Dave Campbell moved to the Lutz area about 14 years ago, they began the search for a favorite local restaurant. It didn’t take the breakfast lovers long to find the perfect spot – The Breakfast Nook.

“It’s not an upscale, it’s a normal, you know what I’m saying? You know you go to some places, you see Lexuses in there. Here you see trucks, in the morning especially, you see pick-up trucks, people coming in from work, before work,” explained Dave.

And that’s exactly what it is. You won’t find fancy foods here or modern décor. What you will find is good people, simple yet tasty meals, and an affordable fare.

Of that list, it’s the employees that keeps Jackie coming back. She feels as though they are a second family.

“We started coming here and Perry was still in high school. Now she’s been through college, she moved to Georgia, she’s moved back. Maggie’s going through school, she lived with her mom and now she’s on her own, and there’s Sarah over there. Sonya’s here and Paula’s here; Paula’s got purple on. And Cheryl. Cheryl’s, yeah, from day one, you know, we met Cheryl,” Jackie said, recognizing everyone with ease.

Looking to meet the wait staff for yourself? Check out the restaurant info below.

1532 Land O Lakes Blvd

Lutz, FL 33549

813-948-4041

www.iwantbreakfast.com

Hours:

6 a.m. - 2 p.m.

7 days a week

