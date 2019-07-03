Events large and small are made to sparkle when you add a blast of confetti. A company in Largo happens to custom-make those colorful little flakes of paper for events of all sizes.

Flutter Fetti makes streamers and custom cut shapes to set off any celebration, but it's not just cutouts. The folks at Flutter Fetti use aerodynamics to engineer every piece so it fills up the room for maximum effect.

"It's fun and excitement, flutter flies and floats and hangs in the air and gives you a spectacular special effect," said owner Renee Holmes.