- If you've ever moved away from home, you understand how it feels to miss your home city's staple meal or restaurant. This is something the Fetz family understands all too well.

They moved from Michigan about nine years ago, but a Palm Harbor restaurant has made it easy to get piece of home.

Detroit Coney Island, located at 32922 US Highway 19, has become a hot spot for locals and Michiganders in the area.

One day, the Fetzes got a call from a friend in Michigan. "So she contacted me and says, 'Hey I've got a friend that moved down there and opened up Detroit Coney Island, you have to go try it.' I said Coney, sunset on the beach, absolutely let's go," recalled Michelle Fetz.

The Fetzes enjoyed the restaurant so much, they decided to invite FOX 13's Chip Brewster to give it a try as part of his Bay Area Best series.

"I have not had a Coney in Detroit, but I feel like I've had now," said Chip.

They serve authentic Detroit-style meals for breakfast, lunch, dinner and even dessert. Obviously, their specialty is the Coney dog.

"It's like home, but were here in Florida," added Dave Fetz.

MORE DETAILS:

Detroit Coney Island

32922 US-19

Palm Harbor, FL 34684

(727) 401-3342

https://detroitconeyislandllc.com/

Mon: Closed

Tue – Sat: 10a - 9p

Sun: 9a - 6p

