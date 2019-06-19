< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Hattricks: A sports bar so good, even the officials go after the game TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - Anyone who's ever participated or spectated in a sporting event knows the importance of enjoying a delicious meal after the game. (FOX 13)</strong> - Anyone who’s ever participated or spectated in a sporting event knows the importance of enjoying a delicious meal after the game.</p><p>Greg Kaiser, who is in charge of all area high school football officials, understands this all too well. </p><p>He discovered one of his favorite places to eat, Hattricks Tavern, after a high school football game. </p><p>“We were at Blake High School doing a game and looked for a place to come, and they have a tremendous reputation in the community of being one of the best sports bars, so we gave it a try,” Kaiser explained. </p><p>Kaiser loved it so much he decided to share the popular sports bar with FOX 13’s Chip Brewster. </p> <div id='continue-text-413574861' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-413574861' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-413574861' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script 