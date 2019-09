- There’s a new food truck serving up sweet treats around the Bay Area, and the two sisters who run it are seeking out the best local ingredients to whip up their creations.

Sisters Mindy and Ali Converse and their family-owned American Honey Creamery truck use local ingredients like Myakka Gold Apiary’s Brazilian pepper honey and fresh milk from local dairy farms.

Coming from a multigenerational dairy farm family, Mindy says, “The mission is to support our local farmers as much as we can.”

The pair try to come up with three new flavors each month but say, “Pretty much everywhere we go people love, love, love ‘Coffee Oreo.’”

For now, they are a mobile ice cream truck but once they find the right location say they hope to have a brick-and-mortar shop. In the meantime, the best way to find American Honey Creamery is to check out their Facebook page or their website, americanhoneycreamery.com.

Continue reading below