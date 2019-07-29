< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. New St. Pete Pinball Arcade Museum will take you back in time 29 2019 05:07PM By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 29 2019 01:17PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 29 2019 05:07PM EDT
Updated Jul 29 2019 06:36PM EDT ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13) - It's a museum where you can play: The Pinball Arcade Museum is opening in St. Petersburg on August 1. The non-profit museum is located at 2313 Central Ave and will feature close to 60 classic games. 

All of the machines belong to owner Andy Kline's personal collection. After years of going unused, he decided it was time to share the games with others. 

"I want to bring it back and show people what is all about in the 1980's and 1990's," said Kline. 

Kline has been in the coin-operated amusement business for around 40 years, but he also has a passion for animal rescue. The Pinball Arcade Museum has given him the opportunity to combine both of those passions. 

The museum is charging $15 for unlimited play throughout the day. All proceeds will go to supporting the Odessa Wildlife Rescue and Sanctuary and other charities.

"All the profits from this will go to help feed the animals. Whatever is left will go to other charities in the area," added Kline. 