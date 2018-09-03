PokeFish puts Hawaiian twist on build-your-bowl concept

- Poke Fish, a new restaurant in Tampa, is serving up a combination of fresh and healthy food choices.

Brad Matherne, owner of Poke Fish -- that's "po-kay," by the way -- says he was inspired to open the restaurant after trying Hawaiian poke in New Orleans.

A popular item on the menu is the pineapple bowl: Start with a layer of rice or lettuce. Then it’s onto the meats, which can include various types of fish or chicken. Move on to the toppings, which include vegetables and fruit, then end with a sauce – all served in a pineapple.

But it doesn’t stop with food. The churn of the blender is constants as they make fresh pressed juices. Matherne says “he likes to make it in front of the customer.”

“I want everyone to leave full and satisfied, but feeling great,” he added.

LINK: www.eatpokefish.com