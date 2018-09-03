PokeFish puts Hawaiian twist on build-your-bowl concept

By: Jason Wright, FOX 13 News

Posted: Sep 03 2018 01:10PM EDT

Video Posted: Sep 03 2018 01:02PM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - Poke Fish, a new restaurant in Tampa, is serving up a combination of fresh and healthy food choices.

Brad Matherne, owner of Poke Fish -- that's "po-kay," by the way -- says he was inspired to open the restaurant after trying Hawaiian poke in New Orleans.

A popular item on the menu is the pineapple bowl: Start with a layer of rice or lettuce. Then it’s onto the meats, which can include various types of fish or chicken. Move on to the toppings, which include vegetables and fruit, then end with a sauce – all served in a pineapple. 

But it doesn’t stop with food. The churn of the blender is constants as they make fresh pressed juices. Matherne says “he likes to make it in front of the customer.”

“I want everyone to leave full and satisfied, but feeling great,” he added.

LINK: www.eatpokefish.com

Up Next:


Up Next

  • PokeFish puts Hawaiian twist on build-your-bowl concept
  • Now rising in Riverview: Leaven Brewing
  • See Through Canoes offer new view of what's below the water's surface
  • Beach Patrol keeps Clearwater swimmers safe
  • Taking a swing at Topgolf
  • Hit the river on a bike
  • SkyFOX Drone over Fort De Soto: More than just beaches
  • Busch Gardens' roller coaster tours: Behind the scenes, 200 feet up
  • Bay Area shufflers fill new courts in Tampa Heights
  • Gentlemen, start your...surfboards?