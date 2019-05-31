< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. RayJay becomes golf course this weekend

By FOX 13 News staff

Posted May 31 2019 05:53PM EDT

Video Posted May 31 2019 05:37PM EDT By FOX 13 News staff

Posted May 31 2019 05:53PM EDT

Video Posted May 31 2019 05:37PM EDT TAMPA, Fla. TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - For one day only, Raymond James Stadium is turning into a golf course. The Stadiumlinks tour returns to the Buccaneers' home on Saturday, installing a nine-hole golf course.

Tees have been installed around the stadium; five on the upper deck and four on the club level. There's no putting; scoring depends on how close your shots get to the hole.

Reservations are accepted online until midnight tonight, then walk-ups are welcome on Saturday.

LINK: See the Stadiumlinks website for more details More We Live Here Stories

TIA or TPA? Tampa airport wants to end the name game

By Josh Cascio, FOX 13 News

Posted May 29 2019 03:38PM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 06:32PM EDT

Tampa International Airport wants to make sure you get its name right. Tampa International Airport wants to make sure you get its name right. Tampa International Airport wants to make sure you get its name right. For years, many have called it "TIA," but a recent tweet from the airport makes it clear the real airport code is actually "TPA." For years, many have called it "TIA," but a recent tweet from the airport makes it clear the real airport code is actually "TPA." 

The tweet elicited a strong response, with some agreeing TPA is correct, while others want to hold on to the TIA acronym. 

"More and more airports are moving to a trend of calling themselves by their airport code, which is TPA," said Emily Nipps, spokesperson for the airport.

Read the full article

Roll with it: Cotton candy meets ice cream at this Tampa shop

By FOX 13 News staff

Posted May 29 2019 03:08PM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 04:17PM EDT

A local ice cream store's unconventional sweet treats are putting smiles on their customer's faces.

You won't find an ice cream scoop inside this ice cream shop. Xu Bi has been rolling ice cream at Icesmile for about three years and always tries to bring the newest creations to his customers. 

It all starts with a cold plate that is kept at about minus-14 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, once the toppings are chopped up, they add flavored cream that goes from liquid to frozen deliciousness right before the customer's eyes. 

Bi offers 20 different toppings to choose from, but what really makes his creations different is the unexpected way he serves the rolls. "I search whatever is most popular in Asian countries," Bi said.

Read the full article

Annual 'Dr. Beach' list ranks Caladesi Island among best beaches in the country

By FOX 13 News staff

Posted May 23 2019 12:20PM EDT
Updated May 23 2019 01:11PM EDT

Here's a look at Florida's famous Caladesi Island, one of the Bay Area's most popular beaches. Here's a look at Florida's famous Caladesi Island, one of the Bay Area's most popular beaches. Annual 'Dr. Beach' list ranks Caladesi Island among best beaches in the country

By FOX 13 News staff

Posted May 23 2019 12:20PM EDT
Updated May 23 2019 01:11PM EDT

The annual "Dr. Beach" list proves once more that Florida has some of the best spots in the country.

With its soft, white sand and crystal-clear waters, Caladesi Island State Park in the Dunedin-Clearwater area came in at No. 7 on the 2019 list of the best beaches in the U.S.

But the local beach is not the only Florida location to make the list: Grayton Beach State Park in the Panhandle made an even stronger showing at No. 3.

Read the full article 