- For one day only, Raymond James Stadium is turning into a golf course. The Stadiumlinks tour returns to the Buccaneers’ home on Saturday, installing a nine-hole golf course.

Tees have been installed around the stadium; five on the upper deck and four on the club level. There’s no putting; scoring depends on how close your shots get to the hole.

Reservations are accepted online until midnight tonight, then walk-ups are welcome on Saturday.

