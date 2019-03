- At the Chill Dill, it's not just crunch that makes a good pickle, though it helps.

"It's also the saltiness," said founder James Dauenheimer. "[But also] a touch of the sweetness and tanginess."

Four years ago, James Dauenheimer, his wife, Abbie and their friend Scott Michalski decided they couldn't find a good one.

"One day, I was crazy enough to ride my bike to Bearss Groves and get cucumbers," said Dauenheimer. "Then I drove and got the Mason jars, came home, looked up a couple of recipes, and said I am going to give it a try."

Every day in their warehouse-converted-to-kitchen, a team of two or three proudly packs pickles, up to 150 jars a day.

"That is why we want to take a pickle that is usually known as the side item, and move that to the center, to the star of the plate," said Dauenheimer.

They're pumping out - and piling - up to 3,000 jars a month.

They have spicy and garlicky flavors, along with a host of other pickled vegetables that can be purchased at farmer's markets all over the Bay Area.

"When you finally see the label in the store, it's like seeing your baby grow up," he said.

They are distributing pickles across the state, and hope to expand beyond that.

Florida's Agriculture Department says the state is number one in the country for total land dedicated to cucumber growing and in total sales.