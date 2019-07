- The third Sunday of July is the sweetest day of the year for ice cream lovers: National Ice Cream Day.

We stopped by one of Tampa's newest bakeries, "The Cake Girl" -- which also serves up ice cream -- to get the scoop. All day long, ice cream deals will be offered here and at ice cream shops across the country.

The Cake Girl plans to celebrate the national ‘holiday' with buy-one-get-one ice cream specials.

"On National Ice Cream Day, we're going to be offering ‘BOGO' ice cream sundaes," explained bakery owner Kristina Lavallee.

This summer, folks are turning to ice cream to cool off in the Florida heat, and customers all have their favorites.

"I really like the lemon ice one. I really like Key lime pie. And with this weather and how hot it's been, the lemon ice one is really refreshing," offered customer Leyra Hernandez.

"We have the ‘Garbage Can,' which has like a savory and sweet side, which has seven different candy bars in it," continued Lavallee.

Grab the kids or make it a date, and spend the day enjoying some ice cream.

MORE INFO:

The Cake Girl is located at 13713 N. Dale Mabry in Tampa.